Two schoolgirls kill 12-year-old girl in Germany

ALBAWABA - Two schoolgirls confessed to killing a 12-year-old girl in Germany for reasons that are so far unexplained.

Two schoolgirls, aged 12 and 13, stabbed a 12-year-old teenage to death, according to German police.

Policemen, a helicopter, drones and sniffer dogs started searching for her, after her disappearance, until her body was discovered in a forested area near her home.

According to the results of the forensic medicine, the victim died as a result of numerous knife wounds, which caused her to bleed.

Two schoolgirls have confessed to stabbing to death a 12-year-old girl in Germany, police said, in a case that has shocked the country

Official information suggests that the two girls were acquainted with Louise.

However, the motives behind the crime have not yet been revealed, nor further information regarding the victim or suspects was disclosed, due to their young age.

In a case that has shocked Germany, two girls are the suspects in the fatal stabbing of a 12-year-old schoolgirl

In Germany, those under the age of 14 are not prosecuted for their crimes, so the two girls were not arrested but detained at the Youth Welfare Office.

The incident angered the German people due to the young age of the two perpetrators and the victim and was described as "shocking". Authorities promised to do everything in their power to shed light on the causes and circumstances of the crime.

Written by Razan Abdelhadi