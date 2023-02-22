Two visitors killed in Mecca

ALBAWABA - Saudi authorities arrested a suspect of an Arab nationality after he stabbed two visitors while they were in a hotel in Mecca.

Police of the holy Saudi capital arrested a person of Algerian nationality after he stabbed two persons of the same nationality in a hotel, and led to their death, according to what was announced by official Saudi sources.

The perpetrator fled the scene after that, but the Saudi authorities arrested him, and systematic procedures were taken against him. He was referred to the Public Prosecution.

Information circulated reported that the suspect, 40, was being treated in a mental hospital before traveling to Saudi Arabia and he was accompanying the two victims to perform Umrah.

However, no official sources revealed the real reasons behind the accident or additional information about the preparator nor the victims.

This incident sparked widespread controversy on communication sites, especially as it took place in Mecca, where visitors go there to perform Hajj and Umrah, and crimes of theft or murder rarely occur.