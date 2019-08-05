US Soccer Player Calls Out Texas, Ohio Mass Shootings After Scoring

Philadelphia soccer player, Alejandro Bedoya has called out Congress after he scored for his team on the gun control laws in the US after two mass shootings took place during the weekend.

Bedoya, a Philadelphia Union captain, has scored for his team during a match in Washington DC and after scoring, he ran over to a TV microphone and shouted: “Hey Congress, do something now. End gun violence. Let’s go!”.

Philadelphia Union soccer player Alejandro Bedoya scores a goal in tonight's game against D.C. United, runs over to a field microphone and shouts, "Congress, do something now. End gun violence."

Via FS1

Earlier on the same day, Bedoya tweeted about the gun control laws in the US.

Seeing more thoughts and prayers bullshit.

Words without actions are just worthless. America, it seems, is becoming a dystopian society.

— Alejandro Bedoya (@AleBedoya17) August 4, 2019

His statement has brought attention to the latest two mass shootings took place in Texas and Ohio during the weekend. In El Paso, Texas, a heavily-armed white man has entered the Walmart store in the city, eight kilometers from a border checkpoint with Mexico, and opened fire at shoppers who were mostly Hispanic in a hate crime that the police are still investigating.

A few hours later, another gunman opened fire at a bar killing eight people; including his sister and injuring 27.