Video: Eric Zemmour Asked to Leave Zinedine Zidane’s Football Club

As France braces for the 2022 Presidential elections that start on the 10th of this month, the race's most controversial candidate, Éric Zemmour, has made headlines after he visited a football pitch owned by French-Algerian former star Zinedine Zidane but was soon asked to leave.

Known for his anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim rhetoric, Éric Zemmour made a quick visit to a futsal club owned by Zinedine Zidane near Aix-en-Provence, before he and his group were told to leave by Zidane's brother, Nourredine Zidane.

According to French sources, Zemmour's team had reserved two pitches for football but had not explained that the reservation was made for him.

After several minutes of arriving at the club, Zemmour's team was filmed as his associate had a conversation with club executives. The discussion concluded with Zemmour and his companions leaving the pitch.

Online people rushed to share photos and videos that emerged out of the incident, with many questioning his motives for showing up at the club owned by the immigrant, Arab and Muslim footballer at a time his election campaign has been focused on advocating for strict rules to limit immigrants from North Africa.

According to the La Provence daily newspaper, Zidane Five Club of Aix-en-Provence justified their decision to not host Éric Zemmour saying they did not want to "be associated with the far-right wing figure" amid the elections.

During the last few days, Zemmour has also stirred debates after an interview with BFMTV, where he called for better regulations for halal meat butcheries across France, saying "it is a scandal that non-Muslim French are consuming it without knowing."