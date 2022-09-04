Video: Israeli Soldiers Arrest a Donkey in Hebron

ALBAWABA - Its trending on social media. Israeli soldiers arrest a donkey in a Bedouin settlement in Al Dhaqaqa in Masafer Yatta which lies in the south of Hebron.

The video clip is going viral on the social media with the soldiers walking side-by-side the donkey.

Coordinator of the Protection and Steadfast Committees in Hebron Fuad Al-Amour explained that the occupation soldiers arrested the donkey under the pretext that the animal was approaching a site occupied by the army.

Israeli soldiers make it a habit of arresting donkeys as shown on the social media.

According to local news agencies, the 'ethical' Israeli police have arrested a donkey owned to a Palestinian from Jerusalem, claiming that it has been used in carrying activities of 'insurgency'. Even animals are seen as a threat by the Zionist entity! pic.twitter.com/7d7yG5m0qZ — Osayd Awawda أسيد عواوده (@Osayd_Palestine) July 6, 2021

The case of arresting a donkey was made again in 2017 by Israeli soldiers.