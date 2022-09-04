  1. Home
Video: Israeli Soldiers Arrest a Donkey in Hebron

Published September 4th, 2022 - 09:03 GMT
A donkey
(Shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - Its trending on social media. Israeli soldiers arrest a donkey in a Bedouin settlement in Al Dhaqaqa in Masafer Yatta which lies in the south of Hebron. 

The video clip is going viral on the social media with the soldiers walking side-by-side the donkey. 

Coordinator of the Protection and Steadfast Committees in Hebron Fuad Al-Amour explained that the occupation soldiers arrested the donkey under the pretext that the animal was approaching a site occupied by the army.

Israeli soldiers make it a habit of arresting donkeys as shown on the social media.

The case of arresting a donkey was made again in 2017 by Israeli soldiers.

 

