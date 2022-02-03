Video: Photojournalist Stages Photo Op During Anti-mask Protest

US-photojournalist Maranie R. Staab has been under fire on social media for several weeks after online people posted a video claiming she staged a photo of a kid burning a face mask during a protest.

Online people have been widely sharing a video showing American photojournalist Maranie R. Staab as she instructs a young kid accompanied by his family on how to throw a face mask into a fire, to take a photo.

Video of the incident where Maranie, perhaps unaware that she is being filmed for broadcast, decides to become part of the right-wing anti-mask protest while talking shit about the antifascist counterprotestors. https://t.co/7hFodUfoOX — Chad Loder (@chadloder) February 1, 2022

The incident took place during an anti-mask protest in Portland, Oregon last month, and Maranie R. Staab can be seen in the video wearing a face mask while she takes the photo.

Maranie R. Staab whose photos are often used by Getty and Reuters was present to take photos during the protest which was called a "Mask BBQ Party" by a group of people who oppose mask mandates in the US state of Oregon.

While many people accused Maranie R. Staab of breaching the ethics of photojournalism by staging the photo op, others pressured news agencies that often uses her photos to refrain from doing so.

ADVISORY: We are deleting tweets containing photos with the byline Maranie Staab that are associated with Reuters articles — Reuters (@Reuters) February 2, 2022

Consequently, Reuters announced today deleting all tweets that contain photos with the byline Maranie Staab, suggesting disassociation with her over the same incident.