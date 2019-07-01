Video: US Officials Hammering Tunnel Under Palestinian Village Sparks Anger

Wide criticism has been sparking against the US ambassador to Israel David Friedman after he appeared in a video hammering the walls in a tunnel that runs under a Palestinian village in the eastern part of Jerusalem to inaugurate an ancient path for Jewish pilgrims in the holy city.

Along with US Middle East special envoy Jason Greenblatt, Israeli ministers and officials including Sara Netanyahu, Friedman was seen in the video hammering the walls of the tunnels to pave the way and open the tunnel that runs under Silawn, a Palestinian village currently inhabited by tens of thousands of Palestinians.

The Adelsons, David Friedman, Sara Netanyahu and Jason Greenblatt knock down the final wall leading to a now-subterranean stairway that is said to have served as a main artery for Jews to the Temple Mount thousands of years ago -- dug up below Palestinian homes in Silwan pic.twitter.com/Oadhqdfsbr — Jacob Magid (@JacobMagid) June 30, 2019

The tunnel that is believed to be an old path for Jewish pilgrims who wanted to purify themselves in before ascending to the Temple, was discovered in 2004 and is currently being opened to visitors who want to walk the path of Jewish pilgrims. It leads to the Western Wall, the latest surviving element related to the temple after it was destroyed decades ago by the Romans.

The inauguration took place on Sunday has sparked massive anger among Palestinians as well as left-wing organizations in Israel who considered the participation of US officials as taking part of a settler project. It has also sparked criticism against the current US administration that claims to play mediator's role in the so-called peace process between Palestine and Israel.