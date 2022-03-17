  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Video of Zelenskyy Urging Ukrainians to Lay Down Arms Is DEEP FAKE

Video of Zelenskyy Urging Ukrainians to Lay Down Arms Is DEEP FAKE

Published March 17th, 2022 - 08:22 GMT
Volodymyr Zelenskyy video
A video has been shared online showing Volodymyr Zelenskyy urging his people to stop resisting the Russian invasion. (Twitter: @HannaLiubakova)

As Ukrainians prepare to enter the fourth week of resisting the Russian invasion of their country, a video has appeared online showing the country's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy urging them to stop fighting and "to lay down arms."

The video has gone viral as it suggested that the Ukrainian President has decided to "surrender" to Russia, which has started a military invasion of his country on 24 February 2022.

However, online people quickly rushed to warn millions of Twitter users to stop sharing it, saying it was a deep fake video that, despite its high quality, is not true.

Consequently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted to say that if he was going to call on anyone to lay down arms, it is the Russian military, that "should go home" and leave Ukrainians in their home, the one they are defending during this war."

The video has alarmed social media users of the great danger of sharing videos without fact-checking them, as ones pushed for propaganda purposes are on the rise, to harm Ukrainians' enthusiasm and readiness to resist the Russians.

Tags:Volodymyr ZelenskyyUkraineRussiaDeep Fake

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...