Videos of a Bull Running Inside an Israeli Bank Go Viral

Videos of a wild bull running inside an Israeli bank have gone viral on social media as total views have crossed the 29K line per video. Israeli local media sources reported that the bull was later on caught and controlled by special forces on Monday.

תיעוד: שור שהשתחרר מבעליו נכנס הבוקר לסניף בנק לאומי בלוד. בעליו, תושב העיר, אותר, הגיע למקום וקשר אותו. אין נפגעים@hadasgrinberg pic.twitter.com/l1cp22yBmk — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 22, 2022

According to Jerusalem Post, police officers shot the bull who entered one of the banks in the Lod with a dart to sedate it as they called local authority was called along with a veterinary service in the city.

In the first video linked above, the bull was seen running inside the halls of the Israeli bank as people tried to avoid its way.

A second video was also shared showing the first moments when the bull entered the bank freaking people out who started to run to escape from its way and called the police for the fastest help.