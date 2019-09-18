  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Videos Proving Russian Actor Pavel Ustinov Not Guilty Circulate Internet

Videos Proving Russian Actor Pavel Ustinov Not Guilty Circulate Internet

Published September 18th, 2019 - 07:25 GMT
(AFP)
(AFP)

After Russian actor Pavel Ustinov has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for violence against police during a protest rally last month, videos proving he neither insulted anyone or resisted the police are being shared on the internet.

One video showing Ustinov looking at his phone when suddenly being attacked and beaten by a group of people went viral on Twitter.

Pavel Ustinov, who admitted taking part in the protests against the refusal by officials to register opposition and independent candidates for the Moscow city-council elections that took place on September 8, was sentenced by a court in Moscow on September 16, 2019.

His charges included verbally insulting police and assaulting a National Guard officer during the August 3 rally despite defence witnesses confirmation he did not do these things but stood nearby the protests.


© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now