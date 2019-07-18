Saudi Youth Twirl to K-Pop Gig Angers Saudis and Muslims

A viral video has been widely circulating the internet for Saudis dancing in the first K-pop gig in the Kingdom.

The video shows moments of the concert when Saudi young men and women twirling to the music of the South Korean boy band, Super Junior at the "Super Show 7S" concert at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Friday.

The eight-member band performed in Saudi Arabia where they have a wide fan-base and expressed pride and gratitude for the welcome they found.

Attended by 15,000 fans, the concert has seen unprecedented numbers of Saudi youth holding light sticks and posters with personal messages to the band.

Meanwhile, not everyone in Saudi Arabia was happy.

Many Saudis and Muslims as well, have criticized the videos that were released from the concert as young women and men were seen dancing and singing out loud to the band, in a scene that was never seen in the ultra-conservative Kingdom that has been trying to apply some reforms towards openness.

لم يكن أحد يتخيل أن يصل السقوط في بلاد الحرمين إلى هذا المستوى الخطير. كلمات ساقطة وإباحية تتناثر من هذه الحفلات التي أصرت هيئة الترفيه على إقامتها بالتزامن مع وصول الحجاج لأداء فريضة الحج ! إلى أين يريد محمد بن سلمان أن يصل؟! هذا السقوط لا يليق ببلاد الحرمين، ولا يمثِّل شعبها. pic.twitter.com/MK9tEIq8UE — تركي الشلهوب (@TurkiShalhoub) July 17, 2019

Translation: “No one has ever imagined the land of the two holy sites would reach this low level. Degrading words coming out in this kind of concerts organized by the Entertainment Authority at the time of Hajj season! What more does Mohammad Bin Salman want? This is not at appropriate for the land of the two holy mosques and its people.”