Videos of Violent Clashes from Hong Kong Go Viral

Videos of violent clashes erupted between protesters in Hong Kong and police have been circulating the internet.

Protesters in Hong Kong have returned to the streets this weekend to protest traders from mainland China and have held banners reading “Strictly enforce the law, stop cross-border traders”. The protests took place in streets popular in pharmacies and cosmetic shops in the semi-autonomous territory.

One video showed Lui Man-Kwong, the Neo Democrats district councillor, one of the most popular parties in Hong Kong, being attacked by the police, pushed down and then sprayed with pepper.

About #Hongkong #police #brutality. This one has to be real.

(Btw that AFP journalist who was thought to have been hit by police baton clarifies that she only fell)

Other footages showed protesters scrambling over each other while attempting to flee the police.

“He fell on the floor and was beaten by 8 policemen, resulting into head wound, blood coming out from his mouth.” witnessed a lady.



"He fell on the floor and was beaten by 8 policemen, resulting into head wound, blood coming out from his mouth." witnessed a lady.

Police oddly put a police helmet on the protester while doing first aid, claiming it was "to let him lie straight".

This comes a few weeks after millions protested in Hong Kong against controversial government plans to allow extraditions to China

The protests were described as Hong Kong’s biggest political demonstrations since it was handed over from Britain to China in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" deal guaranteeing it special autonomy.