Viral: Come on Mr President! A Second Pandemic? Please Explain

ALBAWABA - Should America be scared health-wise. Well, yes judging from what US president Joe Biden is saying.

His comments are trending all over the social media. Yes, he says, America, should be preparing for a second pandemic next year. He is talking about Covid-19, the global health disaster that caused havoc in America and the world.

He wants to "think ahead" and is planning for a 2023 budget that will include a massive $82 billion over five years to provide treatment, vaccines and research into different pathogens. But this will have to be approved by the US Congress.

People on social are not too happy about what going on, and this is not because of the coming treatment but because of the so-called coming pandemic which might be scaring everyone.

So Biden’s warning of a “2nd pandemic” necessarily reveals that he is:

A. A loose canon that revealed his evil handlers plans.

B. A prophet.

C. A bumbling idiot.



What say you? — Greg Samples (@GregSamples121) June 22, 2022

Another however is continuing to point fingers elsewhere:

"We need money 💰 for 2nd pandemic", what would be another pandemic from Biden's announcement? Ineffectiveness of Covid-19 jabs?

By the way, did the World figure out the root cause of 2020 pandemic? did the World put solid countermeasurement in place? pic.twitter.com/MbA3vynQIw — 🦉🐔🌺🦚🐣🌼🐱🌺🐤🐋🌻🐆 (@Ri99o2jji9cx5) June 21, 2022

Some as well have been take a jibe at the president for what can be termed, and for want of a better word, 'scare-mongering':

Biden, "We need more money to plan for the 2nd Pandemic!" Biden's bosses owns a crystal ball! 🤣😅https://t.co/nhQEnrPJnd — Rehmat (@RehmatP786) June 22, 2022

Is this anything related to Biden's approval ratings. One poll stated earlier that he might be flunking:

The vibes thesis was that people would appreciate the booming economy, and Biden's approval would go up if only was disappeared any trace of the pandemic. Pandemic has fallen from 2nd → 8th most important issue. Biden's net approval is down, and econ sentiment stuck in the mud. https://t.co/WRvTv0ox0n — austerity is theft (@wideofthepost) March 27, 2022

