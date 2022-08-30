Viral: Israeli Settler Attacks Palestinian Mom and Child in Galilee

ALBAWABA - Unbelievable is the word. A big white-bearded Israeli settler attacks a Palestinian mother and child on the highway near Rmyaheh in the Israeli occupied Galilee.

An armed lsraeli settler terrorizes and intimidates a Palestinian mother and her kid in the occupied Galilee. pic.twitter.com/X342L0HK5m — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) August 29, 2022

The video is trending on social. The mother and child appear to be terrified as the sounds from the video while the Israeli settler opens the door of their car and prepares to attack.

An armed Israeli settler terrorizes a Palestinian mother and her child. pic.twitter.com/VfM82xITnc — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) August 30, 2022

Many, and not just Palestinians are talking about the videoclip as the Jewish settler brandished his sword-wielding shield. And its trending under (#IsraeliCrimes).

An Israeli settler attacks and terrorizes a Palestinian family near Rmyaheh town in the occupied Upper Galilee pic.twitter.com/7ciePgqONo — Celtik Renders (@CeltikRenders) August 29, 2022

Apparently everyone is talking about the hateful incident and is being retweeted in different languages.