  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Viral: Israeli Settler Attacks Palestinian Mom and Child in Galilee

Viral: Israeli Settler Attacks Palestinian Mom and Child in Galilee

Marwan Asmar

Marwan Asmar

Published August 30th, 2022 - 10:10 GMT
Israeli settler attacks Mom and Child
Israeli settler attacks Mom and Child in Galilee (twitter)

ALBAWABA - Unbelievable is the word. A big white-bearded Israeli settler attacks a Palestinian mother and child on the highway near Rmyaheh in the Israeli occupied Galilee. 

The video is trending on social. The mother and child appear to be terrified as the sounds from the video while the Israeli settler opens the door of their car and prepares to attack.

Many, and not just Palestinians are talking about the videoclip as the Jewish settler brandished his sword-wielding shield. And its trending under (#IsraeliCrimes).

Apparently everyone is talking about the hateful incident and is being retweeted in different languages. 

Tags:PalestineIsraelGalilee

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...