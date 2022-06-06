Viral: Jordan's Nooh Al Qudah With Jewish Rabbi in Abu Dhabi But Its an Old Picture

  1. Home
Published June 6th, 2022 - 06:07 GMT
Dr Nooh Al Qudah (R) with religious scholars in Abu Dhabi
Dr Nooh Al Qudah (R) with religious scholars in Abu Dhabi (twitter)

ALBAWABA - Two issues maybe trending at present on social: Jewish Rabbi Elie Abadi gives a lecture on tolerance and humanity in the Abu Dhabi Great Mosque and the fact that leading Jordanian preacher Dr Muhammad Noah Al-Qudah is one of the most prominent of attendees.

That maybe so and the Islamic preacher doesn't deny that he attended the seminar given by the Chief Rabbi of the Emirates Jewish Council but that was more than two months ago, and not today as as the comments imply and castigate on the social media:

And nevertheless, Dr Al Qudah, who is a former minister, has issued a statement clarifying his attendance and the reason why he was there in Abu Dhabi with him saying I've done that already but I will do it again for the people who are stirring again. 

However, the social media is not convinced with comments freely made about him which goes to remember the social media is an open platform for all kinds of opinion. Here is one:

Another puts it this way, stressing the background of the good preacher whose father was one of the leading Islamic scholars in Jordan.

And the trends keep coming as evidence of the popularity of Al Qudah and whose well-known as a public personality in Jordan. But one simply says Al Qudah is riding the normalization train with a slight knee-jerk:

Another adds a more religious, theological angle to it as if wanting to say its a mosque for God's sake:

But many comments as well seem to be unkind and maybe just a bit hurtful:

This piece of news has generated lots of comments, hashtags and has gone viral in as many days with people dismayed which means the good doctor has more clarifications to do.

 

Tags:Mohammad Nooh Al QudahAbu DhabiUAEIsraelAbu Dhabi Great MosqueEmirates Jewish CouncilRabbi Elie Abadi

Via SyndiGate.info


