  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Viral: Man Gets up on His Car, Starts Throwing Money Away

Viral: Man Gets up on His Car, Starts Throwing Money Away

Marwan Asmar

Marwan Asmar

Published August 7th, 2022 - 07:02 GMT
In Irbid: Man gives money away
In Irbid: Man gives money away (twitter)

ALBAWABA - Its trending and one of those crazy things that people don't usually do except in fits and starts. Man literally throwing money away.

But this time its from the Jordanian city of Irbid and seen on video in the city's Difaa Street. Who would have thought it. A Gulf man (because of the clothes) gets on top of his car and starts throwing money away as if its the most normal thing in the world.

But this is true as seen on the social media and local websites reporting the news. What's interesting, and in one of the videos is another man is seen running into the streets to pick up the cash.

 

 

Tags:JordanIrbidThe Gulf

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...