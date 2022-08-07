Viral: Man Gets up on His Car, Starts Throwing Money Away

ALBAWABA - Its trending and one of those crazy things that people don't usually do except in fits and starts. Man literally throwing money away.

قو الغانمين والغانمات - شاب خليجي يصعد سيارته في مدينة إربد ويرمي النقود على الناس - موقع خبرني - ح ٧-٨-٢٠٢٢ -خبرني - تداول رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، مساء اليوم السبت، مقطع فيديو يوثق اعتلاء طالب خليجي https://t.co/eZ322OvbDM — abualyazanalzoubi (@ahmadmalzubi2) August 7, 2022

But this time its from the Jordanian city of Irbid and seen on video in the city's Difaa Street. Who would have thought it. A Gulf man (because of the clothes) gets on top of his car and starts throwing money away as if its the most normal thing in the world.

#عاجل | بالفيديو طالب خليجي يعتلي مركبته في شارع الدفاع في مدينة اربد ويرمي النقود في الشارع العام#سرايا #الاردن #عاجل_سرايا https://t.co/U6AraxJzsq pic.twitter.com/9ReTdaXS0m — وكالة أنباء سرايا الإخبارية (@sarayanews) August 6, 2022

But this is true as seen on the social media and local websites reporting the news. What's interesting, and in one of the videos is another man is seen running into the streets to pick up the cash.