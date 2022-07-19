Viral: Man Kidnap Child on French Street as People Look Away!

ALBAWABA - Its shocking and in its France! The social media is buzzing about a social experiment on the streets of France that literally shocked netizens but who just watched. The video has since gone viral:

" A social experiment in #France about the #kidnapping of a #child in front of passers-by.. The reactions are shocking." https://t.co/6vGNkgpwgK — Rawna (@RawnaRafaz) July 19, 2022

As you can see from the above there are hashtags and its likely to grow. Good job it was only a social experiment and not for real to see how people react.

The jest of it is that a man walks in front of everyone on the pavement of one of the streets in France and literally grabs a child and walks away with not a blink of an eye!

The reaction of people is amazing, they just kind of gaze and look away as if its the most normal thing in the world, a sort of disturbance that will go away!

The video clip hap been trending among Arab bloggers with incredulity I might add. Arab netizens as seen by the comments are of disbelief with one saying openly "Thank God for Islam"