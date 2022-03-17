Viral: Is Putin a War Criminal? Biden Says so!

ALBAWABA - Is the Russian President Vladimir Putin really a war criminal? The social media is going crazy about the comment made by US President Joe Biden. He after the question asked he said: 'Yes I think he is a war criminal".



It was a terse, sharp sentence but that got eyes rolling and the social media posting. He can't be, can he? But this maybe a policy shift in the US administration.

President Biden called Putin a war criminal for the first time, a notable shift for him and his administrationhttps://t.co/jyNA6NYOkD — CNN (@CNN) March 16, 2022

Biden was referring of course to the Russian military intervention in Ukraine which started on Feb 24 but does not seen to be ending any day soon.

NEW: President Biden just called Putin a WAR CRIMINAL.



Raise your hand if you agree!! ✋#PutinWarCriminal — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) March 16, 2022

As expected this upset Moscow and the Kremlin, and angry at such words. A Kremlin official said such a comment is "unforgivable" and acceptable.

BREAKING: Kremlin says Biden's comments regarding Putin being a 'war criminal' are 'unacceptable and unforgiveable' — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 16, 2022

One tweeted - as if to say Biden is absolutely right - for "Putin is not only a war criminal, he's the worst kind of criminal." Why? of course because of the Ukraine war.

Putin is not only a war criminal, he's the worst kind of criminal.



It's deliberate. It's a tactic. By any means necessary. Isolating cities, no food, no water, no supply lines, relentless shelling.



It's fucking intentional. Intentionally killing as many civilians as possible. — Sherry Baudet 🇺🇦 (@sherrybaudet) March 16, 2022

And the comments, postings and tweets and retweets just continue coming. Its going viral and will not stop.



