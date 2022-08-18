Viral Video: Man Beats 'Children Workers' in Lebanon

ALBAWABA - Its a videoclip that is set trending. A man in Lebanon hitting children on camera. Its clearly seen with the man shouting at "young workers".

مراقب عمل يهاجم عدد من الأطفال بسبب "تقصيرهم وغيابهم" عن العمل في حقول #لبنان pic.twitter.com/zga6OZezjn — عمر مدنيه (@Omar_Madaniah) August 17, 2022

The clip is trending under various hashtags, including (#لبنان #أورينت). The man can be seen as berating the young workers, shouting at then, slapping them on the face, clipping them around the ears, beating then with his belt and lashing at the back of their feet.

ALL THIS GOING LIVE:

"ضرب وتعنيف وعمالة أطفال".. مراقب عمل يهاجم عدّة أطفال بسبب "تقصيرهم وغيابهم" عن العمل في حقول #لبنان.. والشرطة تعتقله#أورينت pic.twitter.com/Sw87SkOLFB — Orient أورينت (@OrientNews) August 17, 2022

This is real time violence as shown by the video-clip. These kids, we are told on the social media are being beaten for being late for work in the Bekaa region in Lebanon.

Netizens are sharing the video with sadness which shows real adult cruelty against very young Lebanese kids.

عندما تكون انسان ، بعقل ، وقلب وحش ظالم 👇😔😔



مراقب عمل يهاجم عدد من الأطفال بسبب "تقصيرهم وغيابهم" عن العمل في حقول pic.twitter.com/k4yOiavl3r — أنيس المرفدي (@anesalmrfde6666) August 17, 2022

The man, a supervisor, has been arrested. it being said but to watch the video may upsetting.