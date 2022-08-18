  1. Home
Viral Video: Man Beats 'Children Workers' in Lebanon

Marwan Asmar

Marwan Asmar

Published August 18th, 2022 - 08:51 GMT
Violence against children (Shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - Its a videoclip that is set trending. A man in Lebanon hitting children on camera. Its clearly seen with the man shouting at "young workers".

 

The clip is trending under various hashtags, including (#لبنان #أورينت). The man can be seen as berating the young workers, shouting at then, slapping them on the face, clipping them around the ears, beating then with his belt and lashing at the back of their feet. 

ALL THIS GOING LIVE:

This is real time violence as shown by the video-clip. These kids, we are told on the social media are being beaten for being late for work in the Bekaa region in Lebanon.

Netizens are sharing the video with sadness which shows real adult cruelty against very young Lebanese kids. 

The man, a supervisor, has been arrested. it being said but to watch the video may upsetting. 

