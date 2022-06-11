Viral: Young Jordanian Gets a BA in Accountancy While Dusting The Streets

ALBAWABA - Trending is a local story from Jordan about the waste-collector - unfortunately and still commonly in the West as the garbageman, dustman and binman. In Jordan they are loosely termed as "a nation's worker' as a politically-correct word to use.

عامل الوطن الأردني "محمد الأسمر" يشعل مواقع التواصل بعد أن حصل على درجة البكالوريوس بتخصص المحاسبة بتقدير جيد جداً من جامعة جرش الاهلية .



وافتخر الأسمر بعمله كـ عامل وطن، ونشر صوراً يرتدي فيها ثوب التخرج بالإضافة لملابس عمله.#خبرني #الأردن pic.twitter.com/0Kwvur0nbc — خبرني Khaberni (@khaberni) June 11, 2022

Everyone is talking about Mohammad Al Asmar, a young man who has managed to break the "culture of shame" in Jordan and get a first class degree in accountancy from one of the Kingdom's universities in the historical city of Jarash.

#محمد_الاسمر عامل نظافه أردني مثابر يتحدى ثقافة العيب ويتحدى معوقات التعليم بالاردن ويحصل على درجة البكالوريوس في المحاسبة بتقدير جيّد جدّاً.#عامل_وطن #الأردن pic.twitter.com/cBTCcgCQUW — Amer Haddad (@Amer_haddadd) June 11, 2022

Al-Asmar has been working to earn his keep as "a nation's worker" and he is proud of it as evidenced from the hashtags and pictures about him in the green 'rubbish-collecting' uniform and him in his graduation suit, ties and clock.

عامل الوطن محمد الأسمر مثالا يُحتذى به في التحدي والتميز

بإصرار وعزيمة، وتحدٍ وثبات استطاع الشاب الأردني محمد الأسمر أن يُثبت أنه "على قدر أهل العزم"، فوصل إلى طموحه في الحصول على درجة البكالوريوس من إحدى الجامعات الأردنية تخصص المحاسبة بتقدير جيد جدا. pic.twitter.com/brmg8P9VCd — alshareef zeid Al-aisam (@al_aisam) June 11, 2022

He is not making any secret of the fact that this is the work he has been doing while study for his university degree in accountancy which is quite tough.

The leading Lebanese daily Annahar wrote a full profile on Al Asmar, the appreciation of the degree he has and the admiration of different bloggers for his tenacity and determination to continue to work and study in two directions that are the exact opposite: Menial and professional, but this is work!

It shows however also Jordanian society is re-examining its work ethic. Whereas before the "shame culture" may have dominated such menial work, Al Asmar proves this is today changing and there is nothing better than good hard work of whatever kind it is.