Was Kate Hudson Wrong to Promote Tourism in Dubai Where Human Rights are 'Questionable'?

American actress Kate Hudson used Instagram to post a series of photos and a short promotion video featuring her latest trip to Dubai with Gwyneth Paltrow and Zoe Saldana, but soon received disappointed comments from her fans, blaming her for advertising tourism in a country with a 'questionable' human rights record.

Hudson's photos and her short video are part of an 8-minute commercial ad posted last November by a UAE official tourism YouTube channel called "Visit Dubai".

In the #AStoryTakesFlight video, Kate and two other actresses seemed to be enjoying their journey exploring Dubai's most famous tourist attractions and having several cheerful conversations with the locals.

However, many of Hudson's fans expressed sentiments of disappointment over her taking part in promoting tourism in a country with what they described as a 'deplorable' human rights record, arguing that the UAE still doesn't provide safe spaces for women and LGBTQ communities.

Some of her fans wondered if she agreed to the promotion purely for financial motives.

More controversy came about over a photo Kate posted of a falcon on her wrist. In the UAE, falcons are considered a significant cultural and traditional icon that is celebrated especially during safari trips in the desert, and are often used by local Emiratis to be trained for hunting.

However, some Instagram users were critical, expressing concern over possible animal cruelty.

Kate Hudson's Instagram post follows a relatively new trend of Gulf state-sponsored tourism campaigns that pay influencers and celebrities to sell a picture-perfect experience of their trips abroad.