'We Are All Sherine Abu Aqleh' - Jordanians Lament the Death of a Journalist

ALBAWABA - Jordanians are in a state of shock over the killing of Palestinian journalist Sherine Abu Aqleh by an Israeli sniper who long worked for the Al Jazeera satellite news channel.

اعتصام امام الجامع الكالوتي اليوم في عمان #شرين_ابو_عاقلة pic.twitter.com/QvbT6mAT8b — Mohammed al Ersan (@JournalistErsan) May 11, 2022

The condemnation of the shooting was rife from the government downward to the street level. One stand was registered by a protest outside the Al Kalouti mosque in Amman organized by the The National Forum to Support the Resistance and Protect the Homeland, an NGO the long opposed normalization with Israel.

The social media in Jordan - not to say anything about the international media, have been rife in covering the killing of the journalist.

25 years between the two photos, the first appearance, and the last farewell.. The most tragic and painful picture 💔

#ShireenAbuAkleh#جنين #شرين_ابو_عاقلة pic.twitter.com/UaiJmztuDQ — محمد سويلم | 🇵🇸Ⓜفلسطين_غزة 🇵🇸 (@mohmmed_Swailem) May 12, 2022

She started work at Al Jazeera since 1997 and has long been covering Israeli atrocities in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip and continued to do so over the course of over two decades.

The name of Sherine Abu Aqleh is continuing to trend on the social media with under different hashtags including (#Palestine, #SherineAbuAqleh, #لا_لاستضافة_الإسرائيليين, #شرين_أبو_عاقلة).

تتوجه اللجنة الوطنية لمقاطعة إسرائيل بأحر التعازي لأسرة الشهيدة شيرين أبو عاقلة ولزملائها.

والتزاماً برسالة الصحافة الحرة فإننا ندعو وسائل الإعلام العربية للامتناع عن استضافة أي شخصية إسرائيلية تمثل حكومة ومؤسسات الاحتلال أو تدافع عن الجرائم الصهيونية.#لا_لاستضافة_الإسرائيليين pic.twitter.com/pUjfd8xYhK — حركة مقاطعة اسرائيل (@BDS_Arabic) May 11, 2022

Her assassination by the Israelis - and she always expected death after so many near misses and said she always felt death at the door - shocked many Arab households watching the Palestinian tragedy through the lens of Al Jazeera.

Your smile is stronger than their bullets, Sherine the heroine.

💔

You will remain in our hearts🇵🇸🇩🇿#Shereen_Abu_Aqleh#شرين_ابو_عاقلة pic.twitter.com/3OnRQAWOsv — Hadeel🤍 (@lizgeeeeeeee) May 12, 2022

Sherine Abu Aqleh, whose obituary is being written, a journalist who believed in the truth and sought to broadcast to the world no matter at what cost was born in 1970 and died in 2022 at the age of 51. The Israelis finally managed to kill the truth:

She was passionate about her work says Walid Al Omari, the director of the Al Jazeera office in Ramallah; having studied journalism at Yarmouk University.

She was remembered in another reporter's vigil outside the Al Jazeera offices in Amman.

