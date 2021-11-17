  1. Home
Why Is the 'Monkeypox Virus' Spreading in The US?

Published November 17th, 2021 - 07:46 GMT
Monkeypox cases have been reported
Two Monkeypox cases have been reported in the US in 2021. (Shutterstock)

Yesterday, the Maryland Department of Health and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC reported the second infection case with the Monkeypox virus, triggering questions over the disease and its consequences.

According to official reports, this Maryland case is the second in the US for 2021, and the infected individual has arrived recently from Nigeria, the West African country where the virus has been infecting people for many years.

Maryland officials explained that people who have been in contact with the infected person have been notified and are undergoing testing, but none has tested positive so far.

Online, people got busy asking about the Monkeypox virus, its symptoms, and whether or not it poses a threat to human lives. Fears of new viral infections and epidemics have been on the rise in recent years, particularly after the spread of COVID19 which has been causing a global emergency since December 2019.

Experts have since been reassuring people that the Monkeypox is not a dangerous disease and that it belongs to the same group of viruses as the Smallpox, causing only a mild infection that can be easily treated without compromising peoples' lives.

The Monkeypox virus spreads through direct contact with infected people. It causes flu-like symptoms and lymph nodes swelling, in addition to various skin rashes. Infections typically last from 2 to 4 weeks.

Experts have been studying the virus in West and Central African countries for years but the virus is not likely to cause a worldwide pandemic.

