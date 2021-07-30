What Would You Do If You Find a $100 Million Sapphire Stone?

  1. Home
Published July 30th, 2021 - 04:27 GMT
The world's most giant Sapphire stone found in Sri Lanka.
(Shutterstock/ File)
A Lucky man, known as Mr Gamage, announced the finding of the world’s biggest Sapphire stone worth over $100 million in his backyard in Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan government stated that the man wasn’t actually looking for diamonds in his house but he found it by accident.

It is believed to be the world's largest star sapphire cluster discovered till 2021.The stone was discovered during work on digging a well in the man’s yard.

According to sources, the cluster weighs about 510 kilograms that amounts to 2.5 million carats. It was named the "Serendipity Sapphire."

While digging the well, people noticed some small and rare stones; then after a while of continued digging this giant cluster was found.

The lucky man who works as a gem trader said that he informed the government about the Sapphire stone. However, he stayed about a year to clean the stone of mud and other impurities before he could examine and certify it by professionals.

