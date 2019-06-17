'Winning?' Israel Places 'Trump' Sign in Syria's Golan Heights

Published June 17th, 2019 - 10:46 GMT
(Twitter)

US Donald Trump’s obsession with his name seems to have spread to the Levant with the latest news of Israel naming a new illegal settlement in the occupied Golan Heights after the President.


As a “friend of Israel” and to honor him for the “historic decisions” he took for Israel, Netanyahu unveiled the new settlements on Sunday at a naming ceremony during which he honored Trump for recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the territory.

The settlement is not built yet, but a sign bearing Trump’s name with the US and Israeli flags waving over it was unveiled during the ceremony.

Videos and photos from the ceremony were widely shared by Israeli media and official accounts related to the PM.

Meanwhile, Trump did not miss the chance to enjoy it and retweet officials’ posts on the news, considering the president’s love to see his name on things. Which is a little odd, given that settlements are forbidden by international law, to which the United States is a signatory. 

The Golan Heights was seized by Israel from Syria in the 1967 war.

However, the US has been the first country to recognize the Israeli sovereignty over the area, yet its eligibility to do so has been questioned by the international community who condemned the move and refused to recognize the Golan Heights as territory occupied by Israel.

The move was described by the US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, who attended the ceremony as a “well-deserved, but much appreciated”, yet it has been condemned by many Israeli activists and Syrian officials as well.

 

