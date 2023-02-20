Woman killed after verbal altercation over parking lot

ALBAWABA - A woman was shot dead in front of her children, in the U.S. state of South Carolina, following a dispute over a parking lot.

On Valentine's Day, a verbal altercation over a trivial dispute over a car park between two women ended with one of them shooting the second dead.

The victim, Alexandria Chris Boris, 26, was shopping in a supermarket, and after she finished, she started loading groceries into her car, before a verbal argument broke out between her and Christina Harrison, 23, who eventually killed Boris.

Harrison fled the scene of the shooting before calling the police to turn herself in about 90 minutes later.

The perpetrator was charged with premeditated murder, unlawful carrying of a gun and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The dead woman had two children, one two years old and the other an infant, and they were with their mother in the car when she was shot and died instantly.

Boris's husband, Tyler Borris, said that shortly after the altercation ended, his wife was shot in the back while the children were sitting in the car. He launched a fundraising campaign to build a memorial to his late wife