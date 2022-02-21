A Wondering Israeli Rabbi in Iran 

ALBAWABA - Let's get the record straight shall we. He is not a Rabbi for Saudi Arabia as some of the social trends suggest. But there is a lot on this piece of news both in Arabic and English to suggest he might be.

بعد زيارته إلى السعودية.. حاخام إسرائيلي يزور إيران وينشر صورا له في طهران (صور)https://t.co/uX7nbZXa3V — وكالة سما الإخبارية - Sama News (@SamaNewsAgency1) February 21, 2022

Yes, he is said to have visited the Kingdom a few months ago, but he is certainly not appointed there as netizens suggest. Well, wrong for Saudi Arabia and Israel don't have official diplomatic relations. Social media comments however are in a state of flux.

حاخام بلاد الحرمين والقائم بشؤون اليهود في السعودية الحاخام @RabbiHerzog في زيارة تفقدية إلى إيران لمتابعة شؤون وأعمال يهود ايران.

ترجع بالسلامة إلى بلاد الحرمين pic.twitter.com/EIOA6wkmfI — الخولاني (@qqqqqkppppp) February 21, 2022

His name is Jacob Herzog and he lives in Jerusalem and has come from the United States. He has an American passport, and presumably this is how he got into Saudi Arabia for a visit some months ago. His name is trending now because he is currently visiting Iran with pictures including going to Tehran.

בית הרפואה היהודי תהראן Dr. Sapir Jewish Hospital and Charity Center on Mostafa Khomeini Street Tehran #Iran pic.twitter.com/uQIaECUTUa — Rabbi Jacob Herzog الحاخام يعقوب يسرائيل هرتسوغ (@RabbiHerzog) February 17, 2022

Herzog has posted lots of pictures of his visit to Iran, with him meeting people and wondering in Iranian sites of which there is plenty.

في الرياض و جده الحاخام الصهيوني اول حاخام لليهود في السعوديه !! احتلال الصهاينه وعودتهم الجزيره و مكه و يثرب بدات الان !!!!!!!! الان الان اصحوا يا اعراب الرده و النفاق !! قبل فوات الاوان !!! pic.twitter.com/NcW5Y58yo6 — hasan (@hasan06654065) February 15, 2022



Here is what The Times of Israel had to say: "An ultra-Orthodox rabbi from Israel, who had previously made headlines for trying to establish a Jewish community in Saudi Arabia, recently traveled to Iran, meeting members of the local Jewish community and visiting Jewish sites across the country."

.@cjkeller8 has already chronicled Rabbi Herzog's ... unconventional, freelance attempts to found a Jewish community in Saudi Arabia https://t.co/zFkb7dXZ83 — Oren Kessler (@OrenKessler) February 21, 2022

Herzog lives in Jerusalem with his wife and has eight children. But that did not stop him from boarding a plane to the Islamic Republic of Iran, whose leadership seeks Israel’s elimination the Israeli daily added.

