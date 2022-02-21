A Wondering Israeli Rabbi in Iran 

  1. Home
Published February 21st, 2022 - 09:22 GMT
Jacob Herzog
ALBAWABA - Let's get the record straight shall we. He is not a Rabbi for Saudi Arabia as some of the social trends suggest. But there is a lot on this piece of news both in Arabic and English to suggest he might be.

Yes, he is said to have visited the Kingdom a few months ago, but he is certainly not appointed there as netizens suggest. Well, wrong for Saudi Arabia and Israel don't have official diplomatic relations. Social media comments however are in a state of flux.

His name is Jacob Herzog and he lives in Jerusalem and has come from the United States. He has an American passport, and presumably this is how he got into Saudi Arabia for a visit some months ago. His name is trending now because he is currently visiting Iran with pictures including going to Tehran.

Herzog has posted lots of pictures of his visit to Iran, with him meeting people and wondering in Iranian sites of which there is plenty. 


Here is what The Times of Israel had to say: "An ultra-Orthodox rabbi from Israel, who had previously made headlines for trying to establish a Jewish community in Saudi Arabia, recently traveled to Iran, meeting members of the local Jewish community and visiting Jewish sites across the country."

Herzog lives in Jerusalem with his wife and has eight children. But that did not stop him from boarding a plane to the Islamic Republic of Iran, whose leadership seeks Israel’s elimination the Israeli daily added. 
 

