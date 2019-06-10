WWE Stars Saunter Jeddah Wearing Abayas and Thobes

Published June 10th, 2019 - 07:00 GMT
Mojo Rawley and other female WWE stars in Jeddah. (Twitter)
Mojo Rawley and other female WWE stars in Jeddah. (Twitter)

Photos of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) stars in Saudi Arabia have been making rounds on the internet.

A few days before the 7 June Super Showdown pay-per-view (PPV) in Jeddah, female stars Alexa Bliss and Natalya appeared in a local hospital in Jeddah wearing a black abaya, the traditional women attire.

Several male WWE stars also accompanied them; including Ricochet, Mojo Rawley, Roman Reigns, Apollo Crews, and Robert Roode who were on the same visit to a children hospital in Saudi Arabia.

Mojo Rawley had earlier raised controversy after he appeared in one of the local malls while wearing the traditional men attire and accompanied with the female stars whose presence was controversial since the Saudi laws prohibit women from wrestling.

 


