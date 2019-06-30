Young Man Hailed as Hero for Rescuing Syrian Baby Falling From Window

Video of a young man saving a baby in Turkey after she fell from a window has been circulating the internet.

The young man, later identified in the Turkish media as 17-year-old Fawzi Zabbat, from Algeria was seen passing by the building when he saw the two-year-old child falling from her home’s window.

The man has dramatically saved the baby from falling on the ground.

A CCTV footage was released for him catching the baby in mid-air. It is believed to be taken from a nearby security camera and shows passersby surrounding the man as he catches the baby.

The young man was widely hailed by internet users and dubbed as a hero.

أنقذ شاب جزائري حياة طفلة سورية عمرها عامين وذلك بعد سقوطها من الطابق الثاني، في حي الفاتح بمدينة إسطنبول.

"فوزي زباط" كان يتجول عندما شاهد الطفلة "ضحى محمد" تقترب من نافذة المنزل، الأمر دعاه للاقتراب من المبنى والتقاط الرضيعة التي لم يمسها أي أذى

pic.twitter.com/g6AOloPeCJ — عبدالعزيز الظفيري (@AzizFahad12) June 27, 2019

Translation: “An Algerian man saves a two-year-old baby’s life after she fell from the second floor in Istanbul. Fawzi Zabbat was passing by when he saw Duha Muhammad approaching the window of the apartment. He stopped to catch the baby who was not harmed.”