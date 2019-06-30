Young Man Hailed as Hero for Rescuing Syrian Baby Falling From Window

Published June 30th, 2019 - 07:28 GMT
A photo of Fawzi Zabbat with the baby widely shared on Twitter. (Twitter)
A photo of Fawzi Zabbat with the baby widely shared on Twitter. (Twitter)

Video of a young man saving a baby in Turkey after she fell from a window has been circulating the internet.

The young man, later identified in the Turkish media as 17-year-old Fawzi Zabbat, from Algeria was seen passing by the building when he saw the two-year-old child falling from her home’s window.

The man has dramatically saved the baby from falling on the ground.

A CCTV footage was released for him catching the baby in mid-air. It is believed to be taken from a nearby security camera and shows passersby surrounding the man as he catches the baby.

The young man was widely hailed by internet users and dubbed as a hero.

Translation: “An Algerian man saves a two-year-old baby’s life after she fell from the second floor in Istanbul. Fawzi Zabbat was passing by when he saw Duha Muhammad approaching the window of the apartment. He stopped to catch the baby who was not harmed.”


© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now