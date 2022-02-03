Adnan Abu Odeh, Jordan Politics and Bob Dylan: A Personal View

When my friend Marwan Asmar passed on the news to me on Wednesday morning on 2nd February 2022, of the passing away of Adnan Abu Odeh, the first thing that popped out from my mind was Bob Dylan’s unforgettable song “It’s blowing in the wind”.

Dylan wrote the song in 1962 and in 2016 he was awarded the Noble Prize in Literature.

For the benefit of refreshing the memory of some, I take the liberty here to share the opening lines of that beautiful work:



How many roads must a man walk down

Before you call him a man?

How many seas a white dove must sail

Before she sleeps in the sand?

Yes, and how many more times must the cannonballs fly

Before they are forever banned?

The answer, my friend, is blowing in the wind!

But if anyone asks me what made this song pop out from my head at that instant, I will just say: “The answer, my friend, is blowing in the wind”!

During my life journey, from childhood, to adolescence and manhood, winding up to a secure civil-service job, three people, intermittingly, left their imprints on this journey.

As a kid, my father was the main window through which I discovered the world as he, himself, perceived it. At school, I listened to many teachers explaining or rather dictating bits and pieces about chemistry, history, Arabic language and so forth, thus stuffing my bag with more knowledge of the secrets of life.

Awful news hearing about the passing of Adnan Abu Odeh, former Jordanian Royal Court Chief. Adnan was always gracious inviting journalists into his home in Amman and charming them with his wisdom and generosity. https://t.co/BeQ15FpVEy pic.twitter.com/y7kNTMtVcY — Aaron Magid (@AaronMagid) February 2, 2022

Then at the University of Jordan, I started listening to different tones in education which was geared towards giving more room to formulate one’s own opinion of the topics at hand. And there was a certain British lecturer who admitted that he had a License in his field, not a Master degree or PhD, who stood out, in my view, then and now, but he was exceptional.

Devastated to learn of Adnan Abu Odeh's passing. This sweet, brilliant, former-chief of Jordan's royal court was a cherished Palestinian friend & mentor for decades. He taught my young mind so much about the enemy's tricks, and had an inside seat so he knew them all. RIP 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/ftHDaNdRwO — Sharmine Narwani (@snarwani) February 2, 2022

His name was Harry Martins who applied a new method of teaching for me and my classmates that consisted of having a discussion, let’s say, on a piece of literature, as if you were making an autopsy of it, and the floor would be open for all to the extreme opposing views. Then, on the unannounced day of an exam, he would ask us to apply the same autopsy method on a piece of literature which we had not lay an eye on before. Most of my classmates would start groaning and complaining about this tricky way of quizzing. To me it gave me an unparalleled delight to say anything I wanted!!Which in turn, Mr. Martins, appreciated!

The former minister and former Chief of the Royal Hashemite Court, #AdnanAbuOdeh, passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 89. May his soul rest in peace. Read more: https://t.co/UUJPI7XfLc pic.twitter.com/bccushM83D — Roya News English (@RoyaNewsEnglish) February 2, 2022

Later when I, excitedly, joined the public sector, at the then very influential Ministry of Information, winds gradually pushed me closer to the circle of Adnan Abu Odeh.

Adnan Abu Odeh came to the center stage of Jordan's inter-politics when he joined the short-lived martial law government, as Minister of Culture and Information, designated by the late King Hussein to deal with a series of clashes between Jordan's Armed Forces and the different Palestinian guerilla factions. The tension culminated in the hijacking and then blowing up of three American civil planes in the northern desert of Jordan in September 1971.

1/4:May 15 is the Palestinian Nakba.I wrote a story about it last year. here the parts that fit exactly today.hope you have time to read it. "Adnan Abu Odeh, 87, who was born in the Palestinian city of Nablus during the British occupation of Palestine. https://t.co/KvlaOmRwIq — Ali Younes (@Ali_reports) May 15, 2021

When the civil law was reinstalled, soon afterwards, Abu Odeh kept his portfolio at the Ministry of Information. His mission included amending the woes caused by the 12-day military confrontations between the ‘brothers”!

رحل عدنان أبو عودة (أبو السعيد) رفيق الشهيد وصفي التل ورفيق الحسين الباني وحافظ تاريخهم وذكرياتهم



رحل وترك لنا إرثا تاريخيا عظيما من مقابلات تاريخية ومذكرات ويوميات بالتفاصيل المهمة



وكما كان يقول دائماً (أؤمن بأن إعادة إكتشاف الماضي يمكننا من فهم حاضرنا، ويحفظ لنا مستقبلنا) pic.twitter.com/fgS0YWSkP2 — Nashab 🇯🇴 (@Nashab_32) February 2, 2022

A decade or so later I came to know Abu Odeh in person when my job enabled me to deal with English written press materials coming from abroad, especially those which tackled topics of interest to Jordan’s position versus different issues, primarily the recurrent international peace initiatives seeking an acceptable solution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.



Among other things Abu Odeh was known for his skills in putting out a good political argument based on a descent degree of analysis and thoughtfulness. He would come out of a meeting with some Arab or foreign visitors or journalists feeling that he managed to engage them in the discussion. He was a natural born debater and thinker.



During his long tenure as the leading spokesman of the state Abu Odeh also used to hold a weekly meeting or a kind of brain storming sessions, to review discuss and explain, regional and international, developments of concern to Jordan with heads of other departments affiliated with the Ministry of Information such as the Jordan TV and Radio Corporation, Jordan News Agency, Department of Press and Publication and the chief editors of the Jordanian, weekly and daily papers and key columnists and commentators like Tareq Masarweh, Fahd Fanek and others.

Upon his personal orders I would, still as the most junior of all, be sitting in on these sessions taking my own notes and learning more about politics!



There is little discord among all those who knew or read about Adnan Abu Odeh that he was truly one of the top political intellectuals and analysts in the Arab world. As a Jordanian senior official of Palestinian descent, he could not have escaped being described as a controversial figure in Jordan’s modern history. That’s why he lost some friends on both sides: Some Palestinians thought he was more Jordanian than Palestinian. Some Jordanians thought he was more Palestinian than Jordanian. Only he, knew better!

To wrap up my take, once again, I take the liberty to share words of my own that came on the spur of the moment: