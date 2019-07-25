Fact Check: Controversy Surrounds Saudi Blogger’s Jerusalem Visit

A Saudi Blogger and self-declared fan of Benjamin Netanyahu was heckled as he toured Jerusalem and made his way to the Temple Mount. Video of the blogger named Mohammed Saud walking in the Old City of Jerusalem on Monday shows Palestinian bystanders hurling insults at the man. One child can be seen following Saud and spitting on him intermittently.









Saud was part of a delegation of Saudi, Emirati, Egyptian and Iraqi journalists that were in Israel, as The Times of Israel reported, “at the invitation of the [Israeli] Foreign Ministry”.

That Palestinians in the Old City weren’t fond of Saud in specific may have something to with Saud’s personal Twitter account. It reveals countless retweets of the Israeli Prime Minister, with unending praise. His Twitter handle is in both Arabic and Hebrew.

One Saudi Twitter user attempted to claim that the man in the video was in fact not from the Kingdom. “He isn’t a Saudi citizen. This is an Egyptian guy trying doing social experiment in Al Aqsa. But it revealed the amount of hatred among the Palestinian people” the Tweet reads.



In a follow-up tweet the same user shared a 32-second clip of a man dressed in traditional Saudi clothes, but speaking in an Egyptian accent against the backdrop of men fishing on what seems to be the Bosphorus in Istanbul.

The user attempted to use this as evidence that the man seen in the videos from Jerusalem was an Egyptian provocateur and not a Saudi citizen at all.

Interestingly, a website titled “The Milli Chronicle,” picked up on the tweet and used it as evidence that Mohammed Saud was no Saudi at all. The site is self-describes itself as “an Online English Newsportal aimed at providing the Factual Version of a Story devoid of misinformation and fake propaganda” on its Facebook Page.

It claimed the visit was fabricated an offered an ‘alternate’ narrative with a provocative headline that read: “Egyptian “Hamas agent” disguises as a Saudi national to sinisterly create rifts between Palestinians and Saudis”.

Al Bawaba found the source of the 32-second clip shared by the Twitter user to be an upload of an Egyptian prankster named Mohamed Eid’s YouTube channel. With over 1 million subscribers, Eid has been uploading videos for at least the past two years. The specific 32-second clip was pulled from the opening of one of Eid’s more popular uploads from April 11, 2019 with nearly 3 million views. The title of the video translates roughly to “An Arab teases Turks in Arabic and then surprises them with knowledge of their language”. The Egyptian prankster is indeed dressed in identifiably Saudi clothes. But the prankster Mohamed Eid is certainly not the Saudi Mohammed Saud, seen in the videos from Monday.

The claim is also undermined by the fact that Nizar Amer, a spokesman for the Israeli Foreign Ministry also condemned Mohammed Saud’s treatment in a statement on Twitter posted in Arabic.

A day before Mohammed Saud’s video went viral, an Arabic-language Tweet from the same spokesman announced that the “Ministry welcomes the visit of Arab journalists and bloggers with the participation of media members from Saudi Arabia and Iraq”.

Nobody seems to be denying the existence of the Arab delegation -- especially not the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs which organized the trip, and even Mohammad Saud himself.

While Saudi Arabia does not have an open diplomatic relationship with Israel -- the only two Arab countries to do so being Jordan and Egypt -- the event seems to reflect a recent warming of relations between Gulf countries and Israel.

It's hard to pinpoint exactly how pinning blame on an ostensible ‘Egyptian Hamas agent’ could be a plausible claim

While the misinformation attempts trying to deny that the man in the video was a Saudi citizen can be deconstructed and seem to have fallen flat, it's hard to pinpoint exactly how pinning blame on an ostensible ‘Egyptian Hamas agent’ could be a plausible claim. Especially when it has been reported that Saud’s trip will include a possible meeting with Netanyahu himself.