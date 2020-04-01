Is Israel’s Defence Minister Signaling Support for The Iranian Opposition?

By Amin Farhad

Current tensions between Israel and Iran are rooted in Iran’s Islamic Revolution of 1979, which gave rise to the Islamic Republic and the reign of the Ayatollahs. In recent years, regional realities have brought the conflict to a new level, giving way to proxy skirmishes and aggressive rhetoric.



However, amidst this increasingly tense environment, Israel appears to be sending subtle messages of support to Iranians and Iranian opposition groups.

In 2011 when the Syrian civil war broke out and the Americans withdrew from Iraq, Iran saw an opportunity to entrench itself across the region by throwing itself into the fray and supporting Shiite communities in Iraq and Syria.

Whereas before, regional alliances kept Iran contained within its own borders and limited regional conflict, now, Israel faces its adversary right alongside its northern border – alarming many who saw this as a prelude to a larger regional conflict. Furthermore, Iran while building up proxy armies in Lebanon and Syria, Iran was also infiltrating the Lebanese state, seeking political control over Beirut.

Iran wasted no time establishing military assets in Syria.

The Ayatollahs established no less than ten major bases in the country manned mostly by Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) personnel. Many of these facilities were in close proximity to Israel, with one a mere 50 kilometers from the border. Iran was quick to demonstrate that these bases were not just for show and has attacked Israel and threatened regional stability by launching missiles and infiltrating Israel with armed drones from 2018. In response, Israel conducted several airstrikes to destroy forward posts of the IRGC. The escalation showed itself in places beyond Syria too. In an effort to undermine Iranian leadership, Israeli intelligence orchestrated a daring operation in which it retrieved a massive archive of electronic documents from within Iranian territory. Israel claims the digital trove proves that the Ayatollahs had a nuclear program well underway, despite telling the world otherwise.

Indeed Israel has for years made clear it will continue to act militarily against Iran especially if it remains based within Syria. This stance remains policy at the highest echelons of Israeli defense planners and shows Iranian expansion has the potential to ignite a new regional war that would invariably draw in Sunni Arab states.

That said, with the stern strategy adopted by Israeli leadership against the Iranian state, it’s easy to miss the gestures of support those leaders regularly offer to the people of Iran.

Since its genesis, the Iranian regime has inflicted untold misery onto its own citizens. Both governments and international human rights groups have documented the systematic oppression Iranian authorities have brought to bear on religious groups, ethnic minorities, and political dissidents. Any groups or individuals in Iran that chose to stand up to this oppression,\ are systematically persecuted and subjected to harsh penalties, from lashes to imprisonment, and in some cases, even death.

This long trend has crystalized more recently as Tehran deploys draconian measures to crackdown on political activism. As citizens began swarming the streets of Iranian cities in November 2019 to protest corruption and the crushing costs of basic necessities, police and other security forces were ordered to attack and maim demonstrators. Over the course of two months, over 180 protesters were killed and countless others wounded.

This long record has been the main driver behind the creation of an enormous community of Iranian dissidents and refugees all around the world. Many of these individuals have formed groups that actively oppose the regime from exile. To this day, Iran threatens these groups in an effort to curtail their activities.

While Israel opposes the Ayatollahs and their revolution - along with most of the Middle East, it makes a clear distinction between the regime and the citizens, by outwardly supporting the Iranian people. At the same time that he was ordering strikes against IRGC bases in Syria, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the courage of anti-regime protestors. More recently, Netanyahu publicly showed his support for demonstrations in Iran that erupted in wake of the regime’s downing of a Ukrainian airliner. “I note the courage of the Iranian people who are again demonstrating in the streets against this regime. They deserve freedom, liberty and the ability to live in security and peace, all of which the regime denies them,” said Netanyahu.

Often it is the more subtle behavior of Israeli leaders that show their solidarity with the Iranian people. For several weeks now, the defense minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett, has had a small library behind his desk which has gone largely unnoticed. It turns out that he has collected a unique group of books written by prominent Iranian dissidents who have been tortured and jailed by the regime. In a recent video broadcast by Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, the minister's vast volumes of works by prominent Iranian dissidents like Things I've Been Silent About by Azar Nafisi and My Prison My Home by Haleh Esfandiari can clearly be made out on a bookshelf behind him.

Why would Israel's defense minister be delving into the works of leading human rights activists from Iran? It seems to be part of a broader strategy to help encourage free thought and expression in Iran. Several months ago, Bennett called for a worldwide “hackathon” to give Iranians access to the internet in response to the Ayatollah’s decision to shut down access across the country. “How scared must a regime be of its own people that it doesn’t allow them to access Facebook and Twitter and social media?” said Bennett, himself a former tech entrepreneur. Perhaps his subtle overtures of defiant Iranian rights activists served to underpin his drive to grant Iranian internet access.

While many commentators seem to obsess over the escalating blows exchanged by both sides, more subtle ques exist. Indeed, Israeli leaders signal to the Iranian government that it is aware of the injustices Tehran inflicts upon its own people while sending a message to the Iranian people: Israel stands with you and knows your pain.

Amin Farhad is a political analyst specializing in Middle East affairs, specifically intra-Arab relations and conflict resolution. He works with various research institutions and consults on matters related to security and finance in the Middle East.

The views expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of Al Bawaba News