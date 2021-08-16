After The Taliban Takeover: Hundreds Try to Board Planes in Kabul Airport

ALBAWABA – With the fall of Kabul to the Taliban hundreds of Afghanis flock to the Hamid Karazi International Airport in the capital to try to seek flights out of the Afghanistan.

किसी तरह निकल जाएँ बस!



Location : Kabul Airport

Location : Kabul Airport

Meanwhile thousands gather outside the airport trying to get in after hearing rumors that Canada is taking Afghanis without visas.They are only few flights that are leaving and Afghanis are making sure they will be on one of them.

This could become Fall of Saigon 2.0 or worse — the Fall of Kabul and the massive throngs of people trying to flee at Kabul Airport. Can't blame them. Where are the international support to send passenger jets to airlift them all out?! Thousands of people gathered outside Kabul's airport, after hearing false rumors that planes were taking people to Canada without visas. Guards firing in the air to disperse crowds, but thousands more arriving, in cars and on foot.

The fall of Kabul and Afghanistan comes 20 years after US troops set foot in the country to shore up the government. US president Joe Biden is being blamed for the fall of the existing government of Ashraf Ghani who fled the country.