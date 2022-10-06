Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Set to Open Next Month

Bahrain’s first new five-star beach resort since 2018, the Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort and Spa will welcome guests from next month.

Set along a three-kilometre beachfront on Bahrain’s sunset coast, the Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain offers 196 rooms and suites, with the exclusive 11-bedroom ‘Gulf Summer House’, located directly on the beach.

The property also features eight signature dining concepts, Jumeirah’s award-winning Talise Spa, a 36-seater cinema, five swimming pools and a canal tour.

Owned by Edamah, the real estate development arm of Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat, the resort is operated by the Jumeirah Group, a UAE-based global luxury hospitality company and member of Dubai Holding.

Commenting on the upcoming inauguration, Thomas Meier, interim chief executive and chief operating officer of Jumeirah Group, said: “With the unveiling of our new property in Bahrain, Jumeirah Group is set to diversify the growing hospitality landscape in the kingdom.

From its unique location on the pristine beach front, Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort and Spa will provide unparalleled Arabian hospitality with a focus on well-being, inviting guests to immerse themselves in the stunning surroundings and embrace a different pace of life.”

He added that the group will also bring its “renowned signature dining know-how to the hotel, giving guests and residents of Bahrain an unrivalled choice of culinary experiences”.

The opening comes just in time for the busy autumn-winter season, with the kingdom set to host three major exhibitions, the Bahrain International Airshow 2022, the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) 200, the Manama Dialogue and a number of business conferences – all in November.

The three exhibitions will take place at Exhibition World Bahrain - a swanky new exhibition and convention centre located close to the new resort, with the Bahrain International Circuit and the Al Dana Amphitheater also in the vicinity.

A spokesman for the resort said, “Guests will experience a luxury getaway with stunning sea views, breath-taking panoramic sunsets, an extensive range of leisure and wellness facilities, lush greenery and meandering waterways.

“A sense of peace is provided by the property’s design inspiration of flowing waters and ripples of the Arabian Gulf, with the rhythm of waves incorporated throughout the resort. Rich blue tones and iridescent mother of pearl add authenticity to a truly unique hotel, perfectly reflecting the island’s unique heritage and Bahrain’s reputation as the Island of Pearls.”

