US welcomes Israeli pause to judicial reforms

ALBAWABA - The United States welcomed the Israeli announcement regarding the halt of the judicial amendments, considering that the decision is an opportunity for more time for settlement.

U.S. said that allegations of its support for demonstrations against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are "baseless and invalid."

It is closely following the situation in Israel and strongly urging its partners to reach a settlement as soon as possible.

“A settlement is exactly what we have been calling for, and we continue to strongly urge Israeli leaders to find a compromise as soon as possible,” said White House Press Secretary Karen Jean-Pierre.

Previously, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US President Joe Biden have raised their concerns about judicial reform with Netanyahu.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the postponement of the vote on the judicial amendments for this session of the Knesset until a consensus is reached.

His decision comes after weeks of protests against the amendments, amid expectations of a breakout of a civil war if the protests continues.