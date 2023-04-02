Tornado hits concert, causes death and injuries

ALBAWABA - Tornado hits a heavy metal concert in Illinois causing the roof to collapse and killing a person.

One person died and 28 people were injured after a storm hit an Illinois heavy metal concert and caused the roof of the auditorium to collapse.

And according to police, a Tornado was to blame for the unwanted tragedy, and attendees described the scene as absolutely chaotic.

Fire chief who was present at the scene, Shawn Schadle said that 260 people were at the concert all when the tragedy occurred at around 7:48 pm (Chicago local time) on Friday.

Other deaths from the storms that hit Friday night into Saturday were reported in Alabama and Mississippi, along with one near Little Rock, Ark., where city officials said more than 2,600 buildings were in a tornado's path.