For Some Tweeps, Colin McGregor vs Nurmagomedov was Islam vs Christianity

Screenshot taken from the viral video of the brawl when Khabib attacked Dillon Danis, McGregor’s team-mate. (Social media)

A huge brawl came up moments after Khabib Nurmagomedov's victory over Conor McGregor in the finale of the UFC lightweight championship on Saturday. The fight has sparked an endless debate about mixing sports and religion and ethics of the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sport.

In detail, the current UFC lightweight king, Russian-Muslim Khabib Nurmagomedov, defeated the Irish UFC superstar, Conor McGregor, in a fourth round of a monumental fight for the UFC championship that was taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As Nurmagomedov dominated the rounds and forced McGregor to submit following a rear choke, it did not take too long until he jumped out of the octagon in a surprising development and attacked Dillon Danis, McGregor’s team-mate.

Following the long dramatic night, Nurmagomedov apologized about the incident in a press conference. He also mentioned the reason that flared up the fight, saying that his opponent talked about his religion, county and father, which led to the fight.

“I’m a human, he talked about my religion, my country, my father, he almost killed a couple of people, what about this s***.”

Despite Nurmagomedov’s apologies, the ugly scenes of the fight received an extraordinary echo dominating international news headlines.

Meanwhile, social media debates were branching into religious, moral and ethical rules in sports, and in the sport of MMA particularly, as it is a very controversial sport that is banned in some countries and others are advocating to ban it due to all the wrong reasons.

