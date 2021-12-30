2021 Was Not That Bad: 15 of the Year’s Happiest News

The internet is filled with news recaps for 2021. Here at Albawaba, we have our own as well. But very few people try to look at the other half of the glass.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic started spreading around the world in the early days of 2020, there has been a general dark sentiment across the world.

The pandemic and everything it brought whether in life loss or economic crises has left lots of people feeling gloomy and depressed. This is why, we have chosen to highlight the best events that took place in 2021, so we remember that it was not all bad.

1. COVID-19 vaccines

Considering that the COVID-19 has been the biggest and most dangerous challenge of the 2020s, it is only normal to think that the moment effective vaccines have rolled out is the year's most glorious moment.

According to Bloomberg, more than 9.9 billion jabs have been administered around the world so far. Yet, the less-developed countries are still struggling to secure enough doses for their populations.

So far, vaccines have proved effective even against mutations such as the Delta and Omicron.

2. Netflix's most-watched TV show was from South Korea, breaking decades of American-dominance

Diversity continues to drive the most important conversations in western societies. An unexpected victory for diversity has come in the form of a massive popularity for a South Korean dystopian drama produced by Netflix and streamed in September 2021.

Squid Game's popularity amongst young Americans and Europeans has been hinting at major changes in attitudes towards non-American and non-western productions, and hopefully a higher level of appreciation of non-European cultures.

3. A human mind was connected to a computer wirelessly for the first time

Last April, researchers at Brown University in the US have successfully linked a human mind with a computer without using cables or connectors, in what has been perceived as a huge breakthrough for people who suffer from paralysis.

4. Oxygen on Mars

In May of this year, NASA's MOXIE used a new technology that helped researchers turn carbon dioxide on Mars into Oxygen, boosting hopes of humans' ability to colonize the red planet in the future.

5. Britney Spears is free

Pop singer Britney Spears has finally broken free after 13 years of father conservatorship, during which he had stopped her from producing any music, giving her fans hopes that they might be dancing to her music sometime soon.

6. Most diverse Academy Awards ever

After decades of criticism over the lack of diversity in Hollywood, the 2021 Oscars featured the most diverse awards in the prestigious event that has been taking place for more than 92 years.

Over the last 10 years, 89% of all nominations went to white people and 71.1% went to men. But this year has been an exception, as 9 out of 20 acting nominations went to people of color.

7. Global campaign of solidarity with Palestinians gain momentum

The 2021 crisis in Palestine has gained unusual international attention for the first time ever. In April 2021, Palestinians and international media reported a series of Israeli attacks against Palestinians, one that started with Jewish settlers' attempts to expel several Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

In pictures: Pro-Palestine supporters march through New York's Times Square after holding a protest against Israel's aggression against unarmed Palestinians pic.twitter.com/FoMCA3DZoA — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 12, 2021

Israel also attacked the Aqsa mosque, the third holiest site for Muslims, during the last week of Ramadan, which ignited global criticism for Israel's policies in occupied Palestinian territories.

Escalations that quickly involved the Hamas militant group from Gaza triggered worldwide protests that called on Israel to end its occupation of areas it has been controlling since 1967 and to grant Palestinians their basic rights.

8. Uber drivers rights in the UK

In a new victory for workers in the UK, a Supreme Court ruling in February 2021 declared that Uber drivers can no longer be classified as self-employed, and they are entitled to a £10.85 minimum wage, vacation time, and pension rights.

9. Ghislaine Maxwell convicted for sex abuse

After 18 months of arrest, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was finally convicted of recruiting and grooming teenage girls that were sexually trafficked to her now-deceased associate, the disgraced Jeffrey Epstein, and his friends, many of whom are politicians and celebrities. Maxwell might now spend 65 years in jail.

10. Fully sustainable fuel used by airlines

During the last month of 2021, a United Airlines 737 MAX 8 flew around 100 passengers from O'Hare International Airport in Chicago to Washington D.C.'s Reagan National Airport using 100% renewable fuel, a successful experiment showing that air travel can soon ditch fossil fuels largely contributing to Climate Change.

11. Arabs celebrated football

By the end of 2021, national football teams of Arab countries headed to Qatar to take part in the Arab Cup 2021 championship which is finally organized for the first time in about 10 years. The competition which crowned Algeria as the Arab champion was organized under FIFA's supervision for the first time ever.

12. Europeans purchased more electric cars than diesel ones

Another win for the ecosystem came from Europe, as the continent reported a spike in electric vehicles compared to cars that run on diesel.

EVs can play a major role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions in today's world.

13. Morocco built the world's largest solar farm

Located in the Drâa-Tafilalet region in Morocco, Noor Complex solar power farm has become the world's largest solar farm producing up to 582 MW when it is completed, marking yet another mega initiative to tackle climate change.

14. No more Malaria in China

In June 2021, the World Health Organization declared China Malaria-free, meaning that the world's most populated nation has defeated the once fatal disease.

15. World’s first 3D-printed school

Brilliant to see the world's first 3D-printed school opening in Malawi. The school was built by 14Trees, a joint venture between @LafargeHolcim and us. @UNICEF estimates there's a shortage of 36,000 classrooms in Malawi alone.



Read more here ➡️ https://t.co/6Jrn0RiyLK pic.twitter.com/jsyRRxLP73 — CDC Group (@CDCgroup) June 23, 2021

Last July, the east-African country of Malawi constructed the world's first 3D-printed school in cooperation with the Swiss-British group 14Trees. This move gives great hope of an easier and more affordable approach that could boost schools' construction in the less-developed areas of the world, so every human being has adequate access to education.