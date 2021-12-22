Top World Events in 2021

This year has been filled with major events worldwide; some were tragic while the others left good intentions and raised hopes about the future with of course COVID-19 news still on the main topics in 2021. Here is a timetable of the top events that took place during the year.

Top Events in January:

Qatar-Saudi Arabia reconciled after a long dispute, the two Gulf countries have agreed to de-escalate tension and reopen airspace, land and maritime borders on 4 January 2021. Kim Jong-un was elected as the General Secretary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea. The 8th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea has elected Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un. Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the US: Biden has won the presidential race against his rival, the former US president, Donald Trump in 2020. On January 20th, Joe Biden took the oath of office as the 46th president of the United States.

Top events in February:

The military in Myanmar seized power and ended up arresting the civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other government officials.

Top Events on March:

Pope Francis visited Iraq and met with Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani in Najaf, Iraq. It is the first ever meeting between a pope and a grand Ayatollah. The huge container ship, Ever Given, blocked the Suez Canal in Egypt for seven days (March 23-29) blocking global trade as the cost accounted for around 12% of trade worldwide.

Top Events in April:

Egyptian Pharaohs' Golden Parade: the major event had caught global attention. It was held in Cairo on 3 April 2021, during which twenty-two mummies belonging to Kings and Queens of the New Kingdom of Ancient Egypt were moved from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat. Natanz plant explosions: Iran had accused Israel of "nuclear terrorism" after large blasts damaged the internal power system of the Natanz uranium enrichment plant.

Top Events in May:

Sheikh Jarrah Evictions and Gaza bombing: aggressive attacks which were believed to be the deadliest in years between Israeli military forces and Gaza ended after 11 days following a ceasefire deal. However, Gaza wasn’t the only region to face clashes with Israel; Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah, East Jerusalem neighbourhood, were facing court rule on evictions. SpaceX Crew-1 mission ends: the mission was scheduled to depart the ISS on 28 April 2021, but due to weather conditions, they returned to Earth on 2 May 2021. It was the first operational crewed flight of a Crew Dragon spacecraft. Bashar Al-Assad won Syrian presidential elections again: on May 26, Bashar al-Assad was re-elected as Syria's president for seven more years winning 95.1% of the votes.

Top Events in June:

Ebrahim Raisi won Iran’s presidential elections: Iranians had elected Ebrahim Raisi to become the country’s next president with a majority of 72.35% votes.

Top events in July:

Heatwave in North America: a record-breaking heatwave in North America resulted in over 600 deaths. The Tokyo Olympics: The opening ceremony of the delayed 2020 Summer Olympics took place on 23 July 2021 at Olympic Stadium, Tokyo.

Top events in August:

The Fall of Kabul: Taliban fighters have gained control over the capital Kabul on August 15th. The capture took place hours after Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani left the country. Earlier, the US military had announced a full withdrawal of its forces from the country by August 31st. Algeria cut diplomatic ties with Morocco: Algeria decided on 24 August to break diplomatic relations with Morocco.

Top events in September:

Hurricane Ida hit the US: Hurricane Ida was deadly and destructive Category 4 Atlantic hurricane that became the second-most damaging and intense hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. state of Louisiana on record, behind Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Inspiration4 Launch: the mission was a human spaceflight mission in 2021, operated by SpaceX on behalf of Shift4 Payments CEO Jared Isaacman. 2020 Summer Paralympics: an international multi-sport parasports event held from 24 August to 5 September 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. They were the 16th Summer Paralympic Games as organized by the International Paralympic Committee.

Top Events in October:

Expo 2020 Dubai: initially, Expo 2020 was scheduled to take place from 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Iraq’s parliamentary elections: The polls were held on 10 October 2021 to elect the 329 members of the Council of Representatives who will in turn elect the Iraqi president and confirm the prime minister. Coup in Sudan: on 25 October 2021, the Sudanese military, led by General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, took control of in Sudan and arrested the prime minister Abdalla Hamdok and several governmental officials. Hamdok was released from house arrest on 21 November 2021 and agreed a deal with the military.

Top events in November:

COP26 in Glasgow: the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference was held in Scotland, United Kingdom. First Omicron case: the first case of the new variant of COVID-19 was detected in South Africa in November. Ethiopia’s state of emergency in Tigray: Ethiopian authorities led by prime minister Abiy Ahmed announced a state of emergency for 6 months in Tigray amid ongoing clashes.

Top events in December: