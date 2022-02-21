Credit Suisse Leaks: Nine MENA Names With Millions of Dollars in Switzerland

Months after the Pandora Papers, a new leak by Swiss bank Credit Suisse has revealed new data about a number of its clients, many of whom are politicians and well-known figures. The leak is being reported by the New York Times and the Guardian.

The Zurich-based bank has denied any wrongdoing after secret data of owners of £80 billion were leaked by a whistleblower who aimed at "exposing immoral secrecy laws".

BREAKING: Leaked bank records show how Credit Suisse helped dictators, corrupt politicians, spies, and criminals hide their illicit fortunes.



This is #SuisseSecrets, one of the world’s largest investigations into the world of Swiss banking 🇨🇭 https://t.co/ijEPe5aNN2 — Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (@OCCRP) February 20, 2022

Leaked data has been linked to 30,000 Credit Suisse clients worldwide, including many well-known figures, heads of states, government, and intelligence officials, besides controversial businessmen who have been involved in criminal activity.

Clients from the MENA

Massive leak reveals secret owners of £80bn held in Swiss bank



Clients included human trafficker and billionaire who ordered girlfriend’s murder



Vatican-owned account by corrupt cardinal. Was this the Neustar paying cardinal? 🤷‍♀️🤔https://t.co/GYkzcWzqvn — Bad Kitty For Congress 😼🌹 (@pepesgrandma) February 21, 2022

1. Alaa and Gamal Mubarak - Sons of Former Egyptian President ousted during the Arab Spring revolution in 2011. ($188.10m USD by 2010).

2. Omar Suleiman - Former Head of Intelligence and Vice-President of Egypt. ($35.44m USD in 2007).

3. Hisham Talaat Moustafa - Egyptian Businessman who was convicted of ordering the killing of Lebanese Singer Suzanne Tamim.

4. King Abdullah II of Jordan ($224m USD).

"Jordan’s Royal Hashemite Court said in a statement that there had been no “unlawful or improper conduct” in relation to the bank accounts. They held portions of the king’s private wealth, which was used for personal expenses, royal projects to help Jordanians and the maintenance of Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem, of which he is the custodian." - NYT

5. Khaled Nezzar - Former Defense Minister in Algeria, accused of disappearances, mass detentions, torture, and execution of detainees. ($1.2m USD until 2013).

6. Ayad Allawi- Iraq's former Deputy Prime Minister.

7. Abdelaziz Bouteflika - Late Algerian president.

8. Hussein Salem - Late Egyptian tycoon

9. Ghaleb Al-Qamish - Yemen's former domestic intelligence chief.