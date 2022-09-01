  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. With a Cup of Tea Awawdeh Ends His 182-Day Hunger Strike

With a Cup of Tea Awawdeh Ends His 182-Day Hunger Strike

Marwan Asmar

Marwan Asmar

Published September 1st, 2022 - 09:41 GMT
Awawdeh beat his Israel jailers
Awawdeh beat his Israel jailers (twitter)

ALBAWABA - Khalil Awawdeh ended his long deadly hunger strike with a cup of tea, the first in six months. Its a victory for Palestine. 

Awawdeh had been protesting his administrative detention in Israeli jails. The Israeli authorities last June agreed to let him go but they later changed his mind. 

So the Palestinian prisoner continued with his hunger strike. His case has generated a lot of attention. He is to be released in October and will remain in an Israeli hospital for the time being to regain his strength.

The 40-year-old man's name has been trending under different hashtags on the social media and these include (#KhalilAwawdeh #Palestinian #Palestine #Trending #HumanRights #خليل_عواوده #فلسطين #حقوق_الإنسان).

This is Khalil before the hunger-strikes:

 

Tags:Khalil AwawdehIsraelWest BankPalestineprisoners

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...