With a Cup of Tea Awawdeh Ends His 182-Day Hunger Strike

ALBAWABA - Khalil Awawdeh ended his long deadly hunger strike with a cup of tea, the first in six months. Its a victory for Palestine.

Awawdeh had been protesting his administrative detention in Israeli jails. The Israeli authorities last June agreed to let him go but they later changed his mind.

So the Palestinian prisoner continued with his hunger strike. His case has generated a lot of attention. He is to be released in October and will remain in an Israeli hospital for the time being to regain his strength.

This is Khalil before the hunger-strikes: