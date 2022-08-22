  1. Home
  3. 172 Days Without Food! Palestinian Khalil Awawdeh Protests His Israeli Detention

Marwan Asmar

Published August 22nd, 2022 - 11:09 GMT
Khalil Awawdeh
Khalil Awawdeh - 172 days on hunger strike (twitter)

ALBAWABA - Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awawdeh is dying because he is on hunger strike at an Israeli jail. This is his 172 days of going without food.

Awawdeh is protesting his administrative detention, a procedure the Israeli authorities use without formal administrative charge. 

His name has been trending on the social media since he first started his hunger strike back in March.

The Palestine Chronicle writes: Awawdeh rejected Friday a decision by an Israeli military official to suspend his administrative detention and has decided to continue with his hunger strike, demanding cancellation of the order, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian news website adds Awawdeh has been on a hunger strike for almost six months demanding an end to his prolonged administrative detention but the Israeli authorities would not relent.

His name is under the hashtags of (#FreeKhalil #الحرية_لخليل_عواودة) and he is more determined to either gain his freedom or die. According to the Chronicle he was promised by the Israeli authorities that they would end his administrative detention 21 June last but they late renegaded on this and changed their minds.

 

Now they say they would only "freeze" the decision which means he can be picked up at any time and Awawdeh sees this as hopeless. 

 

 

