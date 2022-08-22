172 Days Without Food! Palestinian Khalil Awawdeh Protests His Israeli Detention

ALBAWABA - Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awawdeh is dying because he is on hunger strike at an Israeli jail. This is his 172 days of going without food.

Awawdeh is protesting his administrative detention, a procedure the Israeli authorities use without formal administrative charge.

The wife of Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awawdeh, who is on a months-long hunger strike, says Israeli forces have prevented her from entering the occupied territories through a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank to visit her critically ill husband. pic.twitter.com/3I0rNkfLrj — mouna25 (@mouhab2510) August 21, 2022

His name has been trending on the social media since he first started his hunger strike back in March.

This is Khalil Awawdeh, a father of four, after 162 days of administrative detention!!



Khalil is at high risk of death! #FreeKhalil #FreeThemAll pic.twitter.com/7DpGMWMfGo — Baraa Ahmed 🇵🇸 (@baraaAhmed95) August 22, 2022

The Palestine Chronicle writes: Awawdeh rejected Friday a decision by an Israeli military official to suspend his administrative detention and has decided to continue with his hunger strike, demanding cancellation of the order, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

An Israeli occupation court refused a petition demanding the immediate release of Palestinian hunger-striking detainee Khalil Awawdeh, despite his critical health conditions. pic.twitter.com/pkDV8G8tNC — DAYS OF PALESTINEᅠ (@DaysOfPal) August 21, 2022

The Palestinian news website adds Awawdeh has been on a hunger strike for almost six months demanding an end to his prolonged administrative detention but the Israeli authorities would not relent.

Khalil Awawdeh's a Palestinian married man with children,Israel held him in admin.detention for months without charges.

the innocent man had been in hunger strike for 172 days demanding his release but rotten cruel israeli regime wants him dead #FreeKhalil pic.twitter.com/79uNwY3jWX — #PalestinePeaceCampaign PPC🌹🕊️🇵🇸 (@Baz4Ppc) August 22, 2022

His name is under the hashtags of (#FreeKhalil #الحرية_لخليل_عواودة) and he is more determined to either gain his freedom or die. According to the Chronicle he was promised by the Israeli authorities that they would end his administrative detention 21 June last but they late renegaded on this and changed their minds.

The family of Palestinian prisoner and hunger striker Khalil Awawdeh are demanding his release as his health rapidly deteriorates. #FreeKhalil https://t.co/HFfC9Qnn5f — Samidoun Network (@SamidounPP) August 22, 2022

Now they say they would only "freeze" the decision which means he can be picked up at any time and Awawdeh sees this as hopeless.