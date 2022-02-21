Did Ex-US President Spend $375K to Rent Unused Offices in Trump Tower?

  1. Home
Published February 21st, 2022 - 12:35 GMT
US president
Former US president Donald Trump. (AlBawaba)

In what was described as “a huge scam”, the Former US President Donald Trump is said to have spent $375,000 in donations in order to rent an unused office at his financially troubled Manhattan skyscraper in 2021.

A source revealed to HuffPost after being asked for permission to visit Trump’s political office recently, the employee said that Save America and its related entities did not have offices there.

The employee who refused to reveal his name also added that “It’s all being run out of Florida.” Furthermore, Trump’s former aide who’s familiar with the ex-president’s political spending described it as a ‘huge scam’ and added: “I can’t believe his base lets him get away with it.”

Social media users have expressed mixed reactions over the allegations saying that this is not ‘surprising’ news for them while others said that the former US president hasn’t used his latest offices as well.

Others have called to curb the financial support of the former president; while some denied the allegations saying that they are not based on real facts and it's ‘just opinions’.

According to an analysis of the Federal Election Commission, Donald’s Make America Great Again PAC paid $37,541.67 in each of 10 months last year renting office space at Trump Tower.

On the other hand, Trump’s staff at his political committees preferred not to respond to HuffPost queries.

