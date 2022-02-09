  1. Home
Drugs Control Chief Arrested for Stealing Cocaine!

Published February 9th, 2022 - 12:05 GMT
Colonel Henry Mansour
Colonel Henry Mansour was the former head of the drug office. (AlBawaba)

Lebanese authorities revealed that they have arrested a former head of the drugs control office, Colonel Henry Mansour, on charges of stealing cocaine, while working at the Narcotics Control Office, local media reported.

The Lebanese military court had earlier held Mansour on accusations of stealing cocaine after an inventory was made that uncovered a huge shortage in the amount of the drug.

Judges in the military court decided to imprison him for two months on April 19, 2021, and Colonel Henry was requested to pay a one million Lira fine.

The Lebanese official was also accused of “abusing the power and having connections with drug dealers, on the pretext that they worked with him as informants,” sources also added.

Furthermore, the Colonel is accused of "writing fake information, and taking advantage of his position by summoning people arbitrarily for personal purposes, or not summoning them in violation of legal principles."

On the other hand, social media channels have buzzed with the news which they said can only happen or be heard of in Lebanon. The news was also followed by massive allegations that heads of the Lebanese government are mediating to acquit Mansour.

Sarcastically, some people have shared old photos dating back to 2018 where Colonel Henry Mansour was giving a lecture about the scourge of drugs, its dangers and how to combat the trade.

The Lebanese Future Movement denied claims suggesting that politician Gebran Bassil called the Secretary-General of the Future Movement, Ahmed Hariri, and asked him to intervene in the case of arresting the head of the Narcotics Control Office, Colonel Henry Mansour, Lebanon 24 reported.

