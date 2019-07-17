Dubai Ruler Makes First Public Appearance After Princess Haya Was Reported in The UK

  1. Home
Published July 17th, 2019 - 07:27 GMT
(AFP)
In his first public appearance since Princess Haya fled to the UK seeking divorce and asylum and as reported in the media, videos of the Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum celebrating his birthday with family in Dubai, circulated the internet.

In a video shared by his son, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Prince of Dubai on social media, Dubai Ruler is seen surrounded by his grandchildren as he exits a car and exchange greetings and conversing with his grandkids.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Family ❤️

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on

The video has captured the attention of social media users as this is Sheikh’s Mohammad first appearance since his sixth wife, Princess Haya bint Hussein, has reportedly fled Dubai to the UK.

British media has reported that Princess Haya, the-half sister of Jordan's King Abdullah, has filed for a divorce in the UK where she fled with both of her children.

Details surrounding the story have not been made clear yet as no official statements were released from the UAE or Jordan.

