Egyptian Minister of Culture Leads Musicians at the Arab Music Festival

Egyptian Minister of Culture, Ines Abdel-Dayem, joined the orchestra during the opening ceremony of the Arab Music Festival in Cairo last Monday and played the flute instrument, according to the Asharq website.

The Egyptian Minister has played for 30 continuous minutes in a Theater at the Cairo Opera House.

وكانت رئيسة دار الأوبرا المصرية قبل ما تبقى وزيرة الثقافة كمان https://t.co/CMIAaq1zno — كهرمانة (@ssosssssssss) November 3, 2021

The Egyptian minister’s performance stunned the audience. However, that’s not new to her as she used to be an excellent flute player before moving forward to be the chairwoman of the Cairo Opera House and then the Minister of Culture of Egypt in January 2018 until now.

Furthermore, social media users hailed the minister’s performance; saying that she is the best person to represent Egyptian culture based on her academic and professional background in art and music.

.

الوزيرة التي تعزف على آلة الفلوت ...

هي وزيرة الثقافة المصرية الدكتورة إيناس عبدالدايم pic.twitter.com/5EBPLrYm6w — روائع الطـرب (@WW88889) November 3, 2021

Ines’ participation in the event comes as one of the most notable parts presented within the opening of the Arab Music Festival and Conference in its 30th session, which was attended by prominent names of Egyptian or Arab singing stars.

The Egyptian minister, Abdel-Dayem said: "Music remains one of the bonds between the people of the Arab world. From the ocean to the Gulf, the tones are unified and the melodies mix, even if the dialects, styles and vocabulary differ."

اجمل شي شفته في #مهرجان_الموسيقى_العربية امس هو عزف معالي وزيرة الثقافة المصرية د. ايناس عبد الدايم 😍💓

وين وسائل الاعلام والسوشيال ميديا عن الحدث؟ 🤔 pic.twitter.com/11JnOaAlXU — أماني عبدالرحمن العجلان (@AmaniAAJ) November 2, 2021

The Arab Music Festival will further honour former Dean of the Arabic Music Institute in Cairo, Ashraf Heikal, and the Egyptian musician Khaled Al-Amir, Daily News Egypt added.

The festival will be running from 1 to 15 November at six theatres in three governorates; Cairo, Alexandria, and Beheira.