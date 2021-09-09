Moulin Rouge! The Musical Will Return to Broadway

The Moulin Rouge will reopen on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. The Musical will resume performances at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre on September 24.

A world of spectacle, romance, and eye-popping excess awaits you at Moulin Rouge! The Musical, where bohemians and aristocrats alike revel in delightful decadence.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a jukebox musical with a book by John Logan. The musical is based on the 2001 film Moulin Rouge! directed by Baz Luhrmann and written by Luhrmann and Craig Pearce. The musical premiered on July 10, 2018, at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston.

“This is a story about love. About passionate love, desperate love, and foolish love! And the kind of love you never forget.”

Set in Paris, 1899, a world of indulgent beauty and unparalleled extravagance, of bohemians and aristocrats, of boulevardiers and reprobates, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the story of a lovesick American writer, Christian, and Satine, the dazzling star of the Moulin Rouge nightclub. When their lives collide, they fall hopelessly in love. Together with his Bohemian friends Christian stages a musical spectacular to save the Moulin Rouge and finally win the heart of Satine.

The spectacular returns to Broadway September 24th! Tickets are now on sale here: https://t.co/qa7vliS5vc See you on Broadway, Bohemians! pic.twitter.com/8Pkae3v0Ze — Moulin Rouge The Musical - Broadway (@MoulinRougeBway) May 19, 2021

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a story about artists fighting to keep their theatre open on their own terms,” said producers Carmen Pavlovic and Bill Damaschke in a joint statement.

How wonderful life is now that we're in rehearsals. See you September 24, Bohemians! 📸 Avery Brunkus pic.twitter.com/zKfmtWEqOA — Moulin Rouge The Musical - Broadway (@MoulinRougeBway) August 26, 2021

The day before the first performance, the musical will hold a dress rehearsal for an audience of frontline workers. This remarkable group of individuals will be the first audience to experience the show following the Broadway shutdown.