Egyptian TV Personality Under Fire For Questioning Muslim Percepts

Published February 20th, 2022 - 10:53 GMT
Ibrahim Issa
Ibrahim Issa (twitter.com)

ALBAWABA - Making social media headlines is the story of Ibrahim Issa, the Egyptian writer and broadcaster, who is being castigated for his controversial views on the Islamic religion  which he is making public. 

Many on social are criticizing the well-known media personality for saying "Al Isra Wal Miraj", that is when Prophet Mohammad made his "Night Journey" into the Heavens is a fable  and "fake". 

What is making people, and Islamic Imams angry is that Issa says the "Night Journey" is point of statement put out by Sheikhs and preachers but which doesn't have a basis and is therefore a flight of fancy to use the common expression.

Religious scholars are livid with what is deemed as heinous view. The Egyptian Al Azhar which is a supreme source of Islamic jurisprudence states the "Night Journey" is one of the basis of Islamic belief stated in the Sunna and Quran and which must not be questioned. 

The views of the Egyptian writer continues to make headway and to be thrashed. One Cairo actor Mostapha Darwish says he has decided to withdraw from the film Al Mulhid (Atheist) because of its script - that is written by Issa who is also a journalist. He adds in light of the views of the writer he can't continue filming and has to quit. 

But Darwish is among a long line of people who feel dismayed with Issa who is well known for attacking Muslims, some of whom he dubs as extremists. Nevertheless, on social, many continue to make fun of him and his views. One pictures him in a bra  as he also said that Egyptian women in the 1950s and 1960s used to wear a swimsuit.  

His story is making national news in Egypt. The attorney general has ordered a full investigation into his views particularly after he expressed his doubts about the "Night Journey".

Another on social put it thus: "Islam is a religion of tolerance and this media person, with his atheism and ignorance, is trying to distort his image and appearance in front of the West, and the [TV] channel supports him. We are the nation of Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace."


There are many others who are against the person who is making his views hears.
 

