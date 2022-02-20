Egyptian TV Personality Under Fire For Questioning Muslim Percepts

ALBAWABA - Making social media headlines is the story of Ibrahim Issa, the Egyptian writer and broadcaster, who is being castigated for his controversial views on the Islamic religion which he is making public.

بعد غضب شعبي ضده..

النائب العام يأمر بالتحقيق في البلاغات المقدمة ضد #إبراهيم_عيسى، ويقول إنه سيعلن نتائج التحقيق لاحقا



Many on social are criticizing the well-known media personality for saying "Al Isra Wal Miraj", that is when Prophet Mohammad made his "Night Journey" into the Heavens is a fable and "fake".

#إبراهيم_عيسى مجرد مخبر وضيع، مكلّف بمهمة، تماما كمهمته السابقة عندما كان يقدم برامج دينية. وإذا أرسلت له رسالة من جهاز سامسونج مستعد ينافس الشيخ كشك في الحديث عن كرامات الأولياء، فوق معجزات الأنبياء #قاطعوا_قناة_القاهرة_والناس، هو مؤمن بوحدانية #السيسي وعصمته عن الخطأ والزلل https://t.co/qvmjdv06jD — ياسر أبوهلالة (@abuhilalah) February 20, 2022

What is making people, and Islamic Imams angry is that Issa says the "Night Journey" is point of statement put out by Sheikhs and preachers but which doesn't have a basis and is therefore a flight of fancy to use the common expression.

اللهم إن هذا الإمعة قد غره حلمك فاستهزأ بكتابك وتطاول على دينك وطعن في أوليائك

اللهم لا حول لنا ولا قوة إلا بك اللهم أنت القوي العزيز فنسألك بقوتك وعزتك أن تعجل بأخذه وتشفي صدور قوﻤ مؤمنين

اللهم أذقه وبال حربه على دينك وأرنا فيه وفي أقرانه عجائب قدرتك يارب العالمين #ابراهيم_عيسى pic.twitter.com/Vh3MllDqnD — Mamaمامانونة Nona☺️ (@mama_Nonana) February 20, 2022

Religious scholars are livid with what is deemed as heinous view. The Egyptian Al Azhar which is a supreme source of Islamic jurisprudence states the "Night Journey" is one of the basis of Islamic belief stated in the Sunna and Quran and which must not be questioned.

المذيع المصري ابراهيم عيسى ينكر حدوث الإسراء والمعراج الثابته في الكتاب والسنة !! انتظروا قيام هيئة الترفيه في السعودية بتوجيه دعوة لإبراهيم عيسى لزيارة المملكة تحت عنوان ( المفكر الكبير ابراهيم عيسى ) يصل الى الرياض !!! #إبراهيم_عيسى pic.twitter.com/Sax41BqvLY — د.كمال البعداني (@KamalAlbadani) February 20, 2022

The views of the Egyptian writer continues to make headway and to be thrashed. One Cairo actor Mostapha Darwish says he has decided to withdraw from the film Al Mulhid (Atheist) because of its script - that is written by Issa who is also a journalist. He adds in light of the views of the writer he can't continue filming and has to quit.

But Darwish is among a long line of people who feel dismayed with Issa who is well known for attacking Muslims, some of whom he dubs as extremists. Nevertheless, on social, many continue to make fun of him and his views. One pictures him in a bra as he also said that Egyptian women in the 1950s and 1960s used to wear a swimsuit.

His story is making national news in Egypt. The attorney general has ordered a full investigation into his views particularly after he expressed his doubts about the "Night Journey".

Islam is a religion of tolerance and this media person, with his atheism and ignorance, is trying to distort his image and appearance in front of the West, and the channel supports him. We are the nation of Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace.#حذف_قناه_القاهره_والناس pic.twitter.com/uuEI16DGGr — Tarik Amr (@TarikAmr2) February 19, 2022

Another on social put it thus: "Islam is a religion of tolerance and this media person, with his atheism and ignorance, is trying to distort his image and appearance in front of the West, and the [TV] channel supports him. We are the nation of Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace."

Ibrahim Essa such an idiot.

Deleting the channel is our request from Egypt government and the minister of Media. He is violating the media rules. #حذف_قناه_القاهره_والناس — روتر (@mohameds_alazmi) February 19, 2022



