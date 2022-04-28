An Envelope With a Bullet Inside Has Been Sent to Naftali Bennett

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett reported receiving an envelope with a bullet and a death threat inside, addressed to him but sent to his wife's former workplace.

The news of the death threat quickly made headlines after Israeli police and security forces announced tightening security around the Prime Minister's house and family members, showing how serious the threat is being handled, especially that it is different from the many online threats made often by including a live bullet.

#Watch | Is the Israeli Prime Minister's life in danger? On Tuesday, @naftalibennet received a 'death threat' at his family residence. Wrapped inside was a bullet & a warning that read 'we will get to you'. https://t.co/spNwFCX8Oj — WION (@WIONews) April 28, 2022

While no source has so far reported the full text of the letter, they did mention that the letter named only one of Bennett's kids; that is 16-year-old Yoni.

The letter has since been forwarded to the Shin Bet for investigations, in an attempt to reveal the sender.

Meanwhile, several leading politicians in Israel condemned the threats and warned that they could cause a shake in Israel's political arena.

emembering the assassination of then-Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin by a Jewish radical, ministers warn incitement and hate speech can lead to murder; far-right legislator insinuates threatening letter is fraudulent,https://t.co/XC6ubmjpy6 — Jerusalem World News (@JerusalemWN) April 27, 2022

Waiting for investigation results, many commentators remembered similar death threats made to Israel's former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, who was assassinated in November 1995 by a religious-nationalist extremist, after signing the Oslo peace accords with the Palestinians.