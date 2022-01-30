  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. To Feed Themselves Yemenis 'Cook Leaves' to Stay Alive 

To Feed Themselves Yemenis 'Cook Leaves' to Stay Alive 

Published January 30th, 2022 - 01:51 GMT
Hunger destroys
Yemeni hunger (twitter.com)

ALBAWABA - Spare a thought for the hungry people in Yemen who had been at war since at least 2014.


The UN's World Food Programme (WFP) stated, Sunday it found cases where Yemeni families are forced to eat leaves simply because there is no food and are forced to go hungry.


The WFP said hunger in Yemen is rising amid the Arab country's "conflict and economic decline," as reported in the Anadolu news agency.


What Yemen's are subjected to today is unbelievable "Families in some of the worst-hit areas of Yemen, like Hajjah [northwest Yemen], are resorting to desperate measures like eating leaves to survive," the WFP said in a statement on Twitter. 

There is a photo of a Yemeni civilian cooking leaves which is heartbreaking. The UN humanitarian organization is in desperate need of funds. Its already documenting the fact that its reducing its food assistance to those that are hungry. Its reduction has already started in January of this year. 


According to the WFP, more than 16 million Yemenis, half of the country’s population, suffer from acute hunger, while 2.3 million children are at risk of malnutrition.

Yemen has been in deperate situation and violence since since 2014, when Houthi rebels, who are aligned to Iran caputured the capital Sanaa and installed themselves in power. 


A Saudi-led coalition aimed at reinstating the Yemeni government has worsened the situation, causing one of the world’s worst human-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80%, or about 30 million people, needing humanitarian assistance and protection and more than 13 million in danger of starvation, according to UN estimates as reported by the Turkish news agency. 


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...